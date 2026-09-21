CNN, MS NOW and Politico to take major move against Trump's White House ban

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW have announced their decision to pursue legal action against the Trump administration following their exclusion from White House premises. MS NOW, CNN, and Politico are taking legal action against the Trump administration for being denied entry to the White House. (REUTERS)

These three prominent American news organizations were prohibited from accessing the facility by presidential directive. On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the ban, asserting that the three entities had disseminated "fiction or lies" regarding his administration.

According to the organizations' statements, their journalists were prevented from entering the building and had their credentials confiscated during an attempted access on Saturday.

Also Read: Who is Akayla Gardner? MS Now reporter denied entry as Trump's White House ban on 3 media outlets begins

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW issue joint statement In a coordinated statement released on Monday, the parties said they were initiating legal proceedings to "protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes".

The First Amendment prohibits governmental entities from "abridging" the freedom of the press—terminology that judicial bodies have conventionally understood as preventing governmental interference with media organizations based on the substance of their editorial decisions.

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting," the CNN, Politico and MS NOW statement continued.

"Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference."

Trump vs CNN, Politico and MS NOW The confrontation represents one of the administration's most prominent assaults on journalistic freedom thus far, carrying consequences that transcend the three prohibited media organizations. During his announcement of the prohibition last Friday, Trump expressed his intention to potentially expand the roster of excluded outlets.

Correspondents from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico have been denied access to their offices within the White House premises. Furthermore, CNN and MS NOW have been restricted from utilizing their broadcast apparatus and camera facilities located on the grounds.