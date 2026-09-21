‘It’s a scam': USCIS warns visa applicants against businesses promising approvals, green cards, work permits faster
USCIS warned of fraudulent schemes misrepresenting expertise in expedited visa processes. Applicants are advised to avoid paying fees to such scammers.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a cautionary notice regarding fraudulent schemes perpetrated by certain businesses and websites that falsely advertise expedited processing of visa applications, Green Card petitions, and work authorization permits.
USCIS warns of scams promising fast visa processing and approvals
In a statement posted on , the USCIS disclosed that these fraudulent entities misrepresent themselves as immigration specialists possessing purported “special connections to the government.” These scams operate by soliciting monetary payments from applicants under the deceptive premise that such fees will facilitate accelerated approval of visa applications, Green Card approvals, or work permits. The immigration authority has explicitly warned all applicants to refrain from engaging with such fraudulent operations.
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Calling it a “scam”, the agency said, “Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government”.
“They might also “guarantee” that you can get a visa, Green Card, or work permit faster if you pay a fee,” it stated.
The advisory additionally reinforces USCIS's Avoid Scams initiative by promoting reliance on authorized .gov platforms and facilitating the reporting of questionable solicitations to safeguard people against unlicensed service vendors.
Where one can obtain assistance?
The Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) maintains a directory of legal practitioners within your state who deliver immigration-related services at no charge or reduced fees, along with a registry of credentialed representatives and acknowledged entities. The American Bar Association similarly furnishes resources for locating legal counsel within your jurisdiction.
People who believe they may have been subjected to an immigration scam are encouraged to utilize USCIS's dedicated online reporting mechanism for submitting suspected fraudulent activity. The agency's tip portal facilitates the submission of information pertaining to suspected immigration-benefit fraud, along with accompanying corroborating documentation.
Regarding complex immigration matters, USCIS advises applicants to engage qualified legal-service providers rather than placing confidence in individuals who make assurances of assured results or claim to possess privileged governmental connections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More