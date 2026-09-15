Explainer: What are the 3 major US visa modifications impacting students and green card applicants?

Candidates pursuing international student status, permanent residency through green card applications, and various categories of United States visa eligibility are encountering multiple significant immigration policy modifications during the current week. These developments encompass revised versions of USCIS documentation requirements, the expected reformation of the student visa processing system, and the initiation of a new fiscal year allocation period for employment-based immigrant visa categories. The Department of Homeland Security's planned regulation altering Duration of Status for F-1 and J-1 visa holders has been halted by a federal injunction. (Representational Image)

However, a particularly consequential modification was postponed at the eleventh hour. On September 14, a federal magistrate in Massachusetts issued an injunction preventing the Trump administration from enforcing its revised regulation that would supersede the established “Duration of Status” framework governing F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and select foreign media professionals.

The following three advancements represent critical information that prospective applicants and international scholars should be cognizant of.

1. New I-539 and I-765 forms become effective September 15 USCIS is transitioning to updated versions of Form I-539, which is utilized for applications pertaining to extensions or modifications of nonimmigrant status, and Form I-765, which is employed to request employment authorization.

Starting September 15, 2026, USCIS will mandate that applicants submit the updated versions. Previous versions will generally be rejected following the effective date, and USCIS has indicated that no transition period will be granted for the earlier editions.

Also Read: US student visa stay rules change Sept 15: What Indian students need to know as Harvard, Columbia issue guidelines

This modification holds particular significance for international students and other nonimmigrants, as Form I-765 serves the purpose of employment authorization, encompassing applications associated with Optional Practical Training.

Candidates preparing submissions in proximity to the deadline should consequently confirm the edition date of the form prior to submission.

A filing submitted with an obsolete form may be rejected instead of processed, potentially resulting in supplementary delays for applicants subject to employment or immigration-status deadlines.