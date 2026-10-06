In 2012, LeBron James invested under $1 million in Blaze Pizza; by July 2017, his stake was valued at $35 million to $40 million

A familiar face can help a small brand get noticed fast. In 2012, LeBron James, business partner Maverick Carter, and financial adviser Paul Wachter invested less than $1 million in Blaze Pizza, according to a 2017 ESPN report. Blaze had opened 200 restaurants in four years, and the research firm Technomic called it the fastest-growing chain in North American food history. LeBron James helped Blaze Pizza grow rapidly after investing in 2012, with the brand becoming North America's fastest-growing food chain by 2017. (Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

From a small investment to a $25 million stake Rick and Elise Wetzel dreamed up the make-your-own-pizza concept in 2011, with James coming on as an early investor in 2012. He and Carter had already made about $30 million from a stake in Beats by Dre, which Apple bought for $3 billion, and were looking for the next big thing. Wachter said he does not usually advise clients to invest in food businesses, but he liked the management team and the product. James could not promote Blaze at first because of his deal with McDonald's, but Rick Wetzel said his involvement was huge.

That changed in 2015. James and Carter had a decision to make with three years and $14 million remaining on his McDonald’s deal. James departed McDonald’s and became a spokesman for Blaze Pizza. His reach was enormous, with 37 million Twitter followers and 32 million on Instagram at the time. Every time he tweeted about Blaze, it was “like a sonic boom,” said Elise Wetzel. A YouTube video of James working undercover as “Ron” behind a Blaze counter also drew millions of views.