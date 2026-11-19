Watch: Trump helps Chinese President Xi Jinping hop on escalator at APEC Summit
The China-Russia-US Shenzhen summit marks the first such meeting between the three nations. The trilateral is being held on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
United States President Donald Trump was seen helping Chinese President Xi Jinping on an escalator, a moment that caught attention amid the historic meeting between the US, China and Russia in China's Shenzhen.
The China-Russia-US Shenzhen summit marks the first such meeting between the three nations. The trilateral is being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
Xi says China-US ties had remained ‘stable and improved’
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China-US ties had remained ‘stable and improved’, as world leaders gathered for the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
Deep Dive
"During this period, China-US relations have remained generally stable and improved, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injecting stability and certainty into the world," Xi said.
The remarks came as US President Donald Trump hailed the lavish welcome Xi Jinping gave him as a ‘big win’, ahead of an unprecedented three-way meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Xi also expressed his commitment to working with Trump to maintain stability in bilateral ties as the two leaders began their third meeting this year amid fresh tensions over Washington's restrictions on chip sales to China.
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Meeting in Shenzhen, Xi said he had a “firm conviction” that the two countries could work together to safeguard “stability” between the world's two largest economies, Bloomberg reported.
Trump, in response, called Xi a “friend” and said China would remain “strong”. He also praised a newly established US-China Board of Trade for helping to rebalance what he described as a “lopsided relationship”, while urging Beijing to do more for American farmers.
ALSO READ: ‘Russia, China, US can strengthen global stability’: Putin at trilateral summit with Trump, Xi
"It's an honor to be with you, you're my friend, and we have a very special relationship, and I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we'll never have a problem. We're never gonna have a problem," Trump said.
“We’ve made it a fair relationship — that’s what we want,” Trump said, describing their meetings on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum as “incredible”.
Trump urges Xi to help end Ukraine war
Seperately, Trump urged Xi to work with him to end the war in Ukraine, ahead of their unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much."
He said the two sides found "balance" in what is now a "fair" trade relationship.
Trump said both presidents felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his remarks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More