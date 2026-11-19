United States President Donald Trump was seen helping Chinese President Xi Jinping on an escalator, a moment that caught attention amid the historic meeting between the US, China and Russia in China's Shenzhen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China-US ties had remained ‘stable and improved’, as world leaders gathered for the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

The China-Russia-US Shenzhen summit marks the first such meeting between the three nations. The trilateral is being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

What issues were Trump, Xi and Putin expected to discuss at their trilateral meeting?

What issues were Trump, Xi and Putin expected to discuss at their trilateral meeting?

What happened between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the escalator at the APEC Summit?

What happened between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the escalator at the APEC Summit?

"During this period, China-US relations have remained generally stable and improved, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injecting stability and certainty into the world," Xi said.

The remarks came as US President Donald Trump hailed the lavish welcome Xi Jinping gave him as a ‘big win’, ahead of an unprecedented three-way meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi also expressed his commitment to working with Trump to maintain stability in bilateral ties as the two leaders began their third meeting this year amid fresh tensions over Washington's restrictions on chip sales to China.

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Meeting in Shenzhen, Xi said he had a “firm conviction” that the two countries could work together to safeguard “stability” between the world's two largest economies, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, in response, called Xi a “friend” and said China would remain “strong”. He also praised a newly established US-China Board of Trade for helping to rebalance what he described as a “lopsided relationship”, while urging Beijing to do more for American farmers.

ALSO READ: ‘Russia, China, US can strengthen global stability’: Putin at trilateral summit with Trump, Xi

"It's an honor to be with you, you're my friend, and we have a very special relationship, and I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we'll never have a problem. We're never gonna have a problem," Trump said.

“We’ve made it a fair relationship — that’s what we want,” Trump said, describing their meetings on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum as “incredible”.

Trump urges Xi to help end Ukraine war Seperately, Trump urged Xi to work with him to end the war in Ukraine, ahead of their unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much."

He said the two sides found "balance" in what is now a "fair" trade relationship.

Trump said both presidents felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his remarks.