Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia, China and the United States shared an interest in resolving the war in Ukraine, as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen. Russia's President Vladimir Putin, followed by members of the delegation carrying briefcases and bags, arrives to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. (via REUTERS)

Putin said the three countries could contribute to strengthening global stability through constructive cooperation. He also said the leaders would discuss economic ties, energy and food security, alongside global and regional issues. The meeting comes amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran and concerns over nuclear arms.

Here are his top quotes from the summit Putin said, "Russia, China and the United States can contribute to strengthening global stability if they cooperate constructively."

He added that the three nations have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine."