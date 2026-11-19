‘Russia, China, US can strengthen global stability’: Putin at trilateral summit with Trump, Xi
Putin said the three leaders should discuss a range of global and regional issues, including energy security and international peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia, China and the United States shared an interest in resolving the war in Ukraine, as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen.
Putin said the three countries could contribute to strengthening global stability through constructive cooperation. He also said the leaders would discuss economic ties, energy and food security, alongside global and regional issues. The meeting comes amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran and concerns over nuclear arms.
Here are his top quotes from the summit
Putin said, "Russia, China and the United States can contribute to strengthening global stability if they cooperate constructively."
He added that the three nations have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine."
He said, "We should discuss global and regional ties, as well as energy security."
Highlighting the three countries' shared responsibility, Putin added, "Our three states have joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security."
Deep Dive
Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate meetings with Xi and Putin, referring to both leaders as his friends.
Trump said he and Xi shared strong views on the need to ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war in Iran. Xi, however, has not mentioned either Ukraine or Iran in his remarks during the two-day summit so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More