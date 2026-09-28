First time skiing? 5 beginner-friendly trails in Utah with scenic mountain views to explore on your winter getaway

The first chill of autumn is here, and before you know it, winter will be knocking on the door. If an international holiday is on your mind, now is a good time to start choosing a destination and planning your itinerary.

Winter holidays bring to mind snow-clad landscapes and adventure sports such as skiing. If that sounds like your ideal family getaway, Utah is a destination to consider. It has great picturesque mountain views and opportunities to try skiing, even for beginners.

ALSO READ: Planning a short international trip? Ras Al Khaimah guide for Indians: Best time, places to visit and ideal duration

Known for having ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth,’ the US state is given this moniker due to its light, dry powder snow. But if you are not an adventure enthusiast, no need to worry, as there are gentle trails for beginners.

We asked travel expert Rachel Bremer, Global Markets Director at the Utah Office of Tourism, about the top beginner-friendly ski runs in the state. She also confirmed that Utah is attracting Indian travellers.

She said, “For Indian travellers, winter holidays are increasingly moving beyond sightseeing and snow-filled getaways towards adventure-led experiences. The past few years have seen a visible rise in Indians travelling specifically for ski vacations, with first-time skiing experiences also gaining interest."

This shows that Indian travellers are looking for their winter vacation to go beyond snowy landscapes. They are seeking winter adventure sports too, like skiing. Even first-timers are enthusiastic to learn the sport.

The expert also shared why Utah is well-suited to skiing, saying, "Utah has light, dry powder snow, with some mountain areas receiving more than 500 inches of snowfall each season. This makes Utah a world-class destination for skiing in the world.”

Here are the five trails the expert from the Utah Office of Tourism recommended: