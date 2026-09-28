Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and sour khajur khatta recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes, all it takes for a meal to really pop is having the perfect chutney as an accompaniment. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared just the recipe on his blog: khajur khatta.

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The recipe is described in the blog as: “You must have guessed by the name of this dish that its main ingredient is khajur or dates. This is a traditional chutney from Odisha, which is made with simple ingredients like dates, jaggery and dried mango powder. Served as a side dish, it uplifts the taste of the entire meal.”

It takes approximately 30 minutes to prepare the dish. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Ingredients for khajur khatta 10-15 seedless dates (khajur)

1/2 cup chopped jaggery

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon dried ginger powder (saunth)

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2 tablespoons dried mango powder (amchur)

2 tablespoons ghee

2 teaspoons panch phoran

Holy basil sprig for garnish Method of preparation Heat two cups of water in a pan, add jaggery and mix. Once it dissolves, add dates, roasted cumin powder, salt, dried ginger powder and green cardamom powder and mix well. Now cook them on medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dates are pulpy and the mixture is thick. Take dried mango powder in a small bowl, add two tablespoons of water and mix well. Add this to the date mixture, mix well and cook for two to three minutes more. Heat ghee in a small pan, add panch phoran, cook for one minute, and add it to the date mixture and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside to cool completely. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with a holy basil sprig and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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