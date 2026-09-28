Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and sour khajur khatta recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor's khajur khatta is the perfect chutney recipe that can elevate any meal; check out the complete steps to make it.
Sometimes, all it takes for a meal to really pop is having the perfect chutney as an accompaniment. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared just the recipe on his blog: khajur khatta.
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The recipe is described in the blog as: “You must have guessed by the name of this dish that its main ingredient is khajur or dates. This is a traditional chutney from Odisha, which is made with simple ingredients like dates, jaggery and dried mango powder. Served as a side dish, it uplifts the taste of the entire meal.”
It takes approximately 30 minutes to prepare the dish. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for khajur khatta
- 10-15 seedless dates (khajur)
- 1/2 cup chopped jaggery
- 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ teaspoon dried ginger powder (saunth)
- ¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder
- 2 tablespoons dried mango powder (amchur)
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 2 teaspoons panch phoran
- Holy basil sprig for garnish
Method of preparation
- Heat two cups of water in a pan, add jaggery and mix. Once it dissolves, add dates, roasted cumin powder, salt, dried ginger powder and green cardamom powder and mix well.
- Now cook them on medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dates are pulpy and the mixture is thick.
- Take dried mango powder in a small bowl, add two tablespoons of water and mix well.
- Add this to the date mixture, mix well and cook for two to three minutes more.
- Heat ghee in a small pan, add panch phoran, cook for one minute, and add it to the date mixture and mix well.
- Take the pan off the heat and set it aside to cool completely.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with a holy basil sprig and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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