Chef Ranveer Brar shares Mumbai vada pav recipe to make at home: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shows how to prepare the iconic street food vada pav at home in just over half an hour for a deliciously indulgent snack.
Vada pav is an iconic street food that needs no introduction. But if you are stuck at home when the craving hits and do not want to order in, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an easy recipe you can prepare in your kitchen. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
- 6-8 garlic cloves
- 4-5 green chillies
- 3-4 potatoes, boiled, mashed
- ¼ cup oil
- 1 tbsp mustard seeds
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 2 sprig curry leaves
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
For batter
- 1 cup gram flour
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
For chilli fry
- 5-6 green chillies, slit
- Oil for frying
For vada pav chutney
- 2 tbsp oil
- ½ cup peanut
- 4-5 garlic cloves
- ½ cup fried besan batter crumbs
- 2 tbsp red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Method of preparation
- Heat a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, crushed green chilli, turmeric powder, and boiled and mashed potatoes, then mix well.
- Now add salt, coriander leaves, and mix them well. Keep it aside to cool.
For batter
- In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt to taste, and the required water to the consistency you prefer, then mix well.
For vada pav
- Heat the oil, then fry the green chilli and garlic cloves, and keep them aside.
- Heat another shallow pan, add some oil, peanuts, garlic cloves, fried besan batter crumbs, red chilli powder, and salt to taste. Mix well, then transfer to a grinder and coarsely grind.
- Now, make medium-sized balls of the potato mixture and dip them into the besan batter and fry them till golden brown.
- Serve inside a slit pav bread with fried chilli and peanut chutney.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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