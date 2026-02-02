Hyderabad dermatologist says ‘your body absorbs less than 1% curcumin’ from turmeric unless you pair it with these foods

Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist specialising in laser science and hair restoration, has revealed that nearly 99 per cent of turmeric’s anti-inflammatory potential goes to waste when it is consumed on its own, simply because the body struggles to absorb it effectively. In an Instagram video shared on January 28, the dermatologist outlines the most effective ways to consume turmeric, explaining how pairing it with the right ingredients can significantly enhance absorption and maximise its benefits.

Turmeric has long been hailed as a powerful anti-inflammatory , and doctors say the remedy for chronic inflammation may be hiding in plain sight in your kitchen. But here’s the catch: turmeric does not work nearly as well on its own as most people believe. Despite its impressive reputation, the body struggles to absorb curcumin - turmeric’s active compound - and much of its benefit is broken down by the liver before it ever reaches the bloodstream . That is why experts stress that turmeric only fulfils its true potential when paired with the right ingredients that enhance absorption.

Turmeric absorption Turmeric can be a powerful anti-inflammatory addition to your diet, but only when it is absorbed adequately. According to Dr Pooja Reddy, when consumed on its own, the body can only absorb a negligible amount of curcumin - the bioactive compound from turmeric responsible for its health benefits.

She explains, “Turmeric is not the powerful anti-inflammatory you think it is; when you consume it alone, your body absorbs less than one percent curcumin. The active compound in turmeric is almost impossible for your body to absorb. Studies show that when you take turmeric alone, blood levels are either undetectable or extremely low. Your liver breaks it down before it even enters your bloodstream.”

How to help absorption? Black pepper Dr Reddy highlights that the most effective way to consume turmeric - and truly maximise its absorption - is by pairing it with black pepper, which significantly enhances its bioavailability. She notes that the piperine - an active compound in black pepper - blocks the liver from breaking down curcumin, thereby helping it pass into the bloodstream more easily.

The dermatologist elaborates, “Our grandmoms knew the fix: black pepper. Research shows combining turmeric with black pepper increases absorption by 2000 percent, meaning 20 times more curcumin actually reaches your blood. Piperine in black pepper stops your liver from destroying curcumin too quickly and helps it pass through your gut wall into your bloodstream.”

Fats According to the dermatologist, curcumin is fat-soluble, which means it needs to be consumed with a source of fat to properly dissolve and be absorbed by the body. She recommends combining turmeric with black pepper and ghee for the best results - a centuries-old ancient Indian combination that is now strongly backed by modern science.

Dr Reddy notes, “And there is a third secret: fat. Curcumin is fat soluble; it needs fat to dissolve, not water. Turmeric, black pepper, ghee - this combination is not random. It’s centuries of wisdom that science is now proving.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.