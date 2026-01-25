Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience explains what happens when your omega-3 levels are low: ‘15-30% higher risk…’

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares his 5-step morning routine for a healthier start to the day

Omega-3 fatty acids play a critical role in protecting both heart and brain health, yet many people may be walking around with dangerously low levels without realising it. These essential fats are not only linked to reduced inflammation and healthier blood vessels , but are also considered an important biomarker for long-term cardiovascular risk. Despite their significance, omega-3 levels are rarely checked during routine health screenings, leaving deficiencies unnoticed.

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is breaking down the importance of omega-3 fatty acids for optimal cardiovascular function and explaining why it’s essential to have your levels checked to ensure you’re not deficient. In an Instagram video shared on September 22, 2025, the heart surgeon outlines what happens when omega-3 levels are low and explains practical ways to improve them.

Why should you check your omega-3 levels? According to Dr London, nearly 80 to 90 per cent of the American population is deficient in omega-3s, with levels falling below the optimal omega-3 index required for effective cardiovascular protection. He explains that this is significant because low levels of omega-3 fatty acids have been consistently linked to a higher risk of heart disease and poorer cardiovascular outcomes.

He states, “80 to 90 percent of the US population falls below the optimal omega-3 index for cardiovascular protection. My wife recently had her levels tested, and she was actually deficient. Now, having a low omega-3 index has been linked to higher rates of cardiovascular events and mortality, up to a 15 to 30 percent higher risk when compared to those with a higher index.”

Why are omega-3s important? Dr London highlights that omega-3 fatty acids - particularly EPA and DHA - have been shown to support heart health by lowering triglyceride levels, reducing inflammation and improving overall blood vessel function.

He explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA and DHA, have been shown to reduce serum triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and actually improve endothelial function, which is the lining of the blood vessel wall itself.”

The surgeon outlines the following risks linked to low levels of omega-3 fatty acids:

Coronary heart disease (CHD) mortality

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) events

All-cause mortality

Early-onset coronary atherosclerosis How to improve low levels? According to the heart surgeon, simple solutions can help improve your omega-3 index. He recommends the following: