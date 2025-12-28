Fortis cardiologist warns early morning walks in winters may increase heart attack risks: ‘Cause blood vessels to…’

Do you like to go on early morning walks during winter? It seems like the perfect time to clock in your daily steps before you go about your day. And the winter mornings are also quaint. However, it may not be safe for your cardiovascular health. The colder temperatures can stress your heart. But why does this happen? Walking early morning during winters may increase heart attack risks!(Shutterstock)



ALSO READ: Cardiologist reveals the power of walking, saying, ‘I prescribe this more often than pills…’

Dr Tapan Ghose, senior director & HOD, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, told HT Lifestyle that morning walks during winter require extra caution due to the increased risk of heart attacks and stroke incidents.

Why do morning walks during winter raise heart attack risks?

Sharing how winter morning adversely impacts cardiovascular health, the doctor added, “Cold temperatures cause our blood vessels to constrict, which can raise blood pressure and make the heart work harder. This effect is especially pronounced in the early morning when body temperature is lower and ambient temperatures are at their minimum.” This means that during the early hours, when temperatures are at their lowest, blood vessels narrow, forcing the heart to pump harder.

Furthermore, Dr Ghose noted that certain people are more vulnerable, especially those with existing heart disease, uncontrolled hypertension, or a history of stroke; for them, this stress on the heart can trigger adverse health.

“Sudden exertion after leaving a warm indoor environment can cause abrupt changes in heart rate and blood pressure,” he added. This suggests that when the body is immediately exposed to cold after being in a warm place, it can stress the cardiovascular system. The cardiologist also alerted that the morning hours tend to have higher pollution levels and lower oxygen density, which can place additional stress on the heart.

Waning signs you should know

Chest pain is one of the warning signs. (Adobe Stock)

The cardiologist highlighted that while the risks are not uniform and healthy individuals generally adapt well, people with existing cardiovascular conditions may find it harder to adjust. He added that certain warning signs indicate the need to stop exercising immediately:

Chest discomfort

Unusual breathlessness

Dizziness

Palpitations

How to keep morning walks safe?

So, while the cold itself is not inherently dangerous, factors such as higher pollution levels and reduced oxygen density can make winter mornings very risky, particularly for people with pre-existing health issues, to go for a walk. But this does not mean you should give up morning walks. Dr Ghose recommended this safer method for enjoying morning walks: “To safely enjoy winter morning walks, consider a gradual warm-up indoors before heading outside, dress in layers to maintain body heat, and avoid very early outings when temperatures are at their lowest.”

If you have the option to adjust your walking time, it is better to do so. The cardiologist suggested that mid-morning walks are far safer, as they provide a balance between fresh air and milder temperatures.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.