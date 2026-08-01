What is Moksha? A spiritual teacher explains the ultimate goal of human life

Many people spend their lives chasing success, recognition and comfort. Yet spiritual traditions across the world often point to a different kind of achievement, one that cannot be measured by money or status. In Indian philosophy, that state is known as Moksha.

In a recent Instagram video, spiritual teacher Bhavesh Bhimanathani shares that Moksha is the ultimate purpose of human life. He describes it as a journey of inner transformation that begins when a person learns to look within instead of constantly seeking fulfilment from the outside world.

For him, the path to Moksha is less about rituals and more about awareness, discipline and meditation.

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What is Moksha? Bhimanathani explains that Moksha is a state where the individual soul is no longer limited by worldly attachments. It is often described as the union of the individual consciousness with the universal consciousness.

"Moksha is also known as the merging of the Jivatma (individual soul) with the Parmatma (Supreme God)," he says.

While different spiritual traditions describe this experience in their own way, the idea remains similar. It is about discovering a deeper sense of peace that is not controlled by external circumstances.

Rather than seeing Moksha as something distant, Bhimanathani encourages people to view it as a lifelong journey of self-discovery.

Why does the journey begin with your senses? According to Bhimanathani, lasting inner peace begins with learning to manage the Indriyas, or the senses.

Every day, the mind reacts to what it sees, hears, tastes, smells and touches. These experiences shape emotions, desires and habits. When the senses constantly pull the mind in different directions, it becomes difficult to experience clarity.

"The purpose of human life is to attain Moksha, which can be achieved by controlling our Indriyas (senses)," he says.

He explains that controlling the senses does not mean rejecting everyday life. Instead, it means becoming aware of your thoughts before they control your actions. Practices such as meditation, mindfulness and self-reflection can help develop this awareness over time.

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What can the symbols of Nandi and the Shiva Linga teach us? Bhimanathani says ancient scriptures often use symbols to explain ideas that are difficult to express in words.

He explains that the Shiva Linga represents the Supreme Consciousness, while Nandi represents the individual soul seeking that higher state of awareness.

"In our scriptures, symbols hold deep significance. The Linga symbolizes the supreme God, while Nandi symbolizes the individual soul. Through constant meditation, the individual soul (Nandi) merges with the supreme God (Linga) to become Nandeeshwara," he says.

For Bhimanathani, the message behind this symbolism is simple. Just as Nandi remains focused, people are encouraged to stay steady in their spiritual practice. Over time, meditation and self-awareness can help reduce distractions and bring the mind closer to inner peace.