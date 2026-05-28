A spiritual seeker shares how spirituality can help you let go of the past

Many people struggle to move on from painful memories. A difficult conversation, a heartbreak, a loss, or a mistake from years ago can continue to affect the present. According to Rahul Rana of Aathman Awareness Centre (Founded by HH Guruji Sundar), letting go does not begin with forcing yourself to forget. Instead, it starts by changing how you understand time, identity, and the mind itself. A representative image of spiritual seekers. (Pexels)

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Why does the human mind hold on to memories? Rahul describes the mind as an internal storage system built from human experiences.

“From childhood, it acts as a database. It acts as a storage system. Everything we do, we listen, we taste, we see… they take the information, they store, and they form the mind.”

According to him, memories, thoughts, and identities are collected over time through daily experiences. Gradually, people begin to believe that these thoughts define who they are.

“We tend to get involved in our minds so much. And we think that we are the mind only.”

From this viewpoint, the pain associated with identity, memory, and fear begins to soften because a person is no longer seeing themselves solely through past experiences.