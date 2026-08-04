Young, fit and still at risk of a heart attack?Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains warning signs and prevention tips
Heart attacks are rising among young adults in India. A cardiologist explains why even fit, healthy people are at risk and the warning signs to watch for.
Heart attacks are increasingly affecting younger adults, including those who appear healthy and physically active. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naveen Bhamri, Chairman & HOD, Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explained why lifestyle and metabolic health are changing the way heart disease presents today and shared the warning signs, risk factors and preventive measures everyone should know. (Also read: Want deeper sleep? Columbia nutritionist Dr Marie-Pierre shares the daily diet she follows for better sleep quality )
Why are younger adults getting heart attacks
“India accounts for nearly 60% of the global cardiovascular disease burden, making heart disease one of the country’s biggest health concerns. While genetics play a role, lifestyle and metabolic health are increasingly driving early-onset heart disease,” said Dr Bhamri.
He explained that conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetes or prediabetes, fatty liver disease, obesity and PCOS are becoming more common in people in their 20s and 30s.
“These conditions promote atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks at a younger age,” he added.
What are the warning signs of a heart attack
According to Dr Bhamri, persistent chest discomfort, heaviness, burning or tightness, especially if it worsens with activity, is a warning sign. “Pain spreading to the left arm, jaw, neck or upper abdomen, unexplained breathlessness, excessive sweating, nausea or a sudden drop in exercise capacity should never be ignored,” he said.
He added that many people mistake heart attack symptoms for acidity or indigestion because the heart and upper stomach share nerve pathways.
What lifestyle habits increase heart attack risk
Dr Bhamri said diets high in ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, excess sugar and trans fats increase cardiovascular risk. “Smoking and vaping damage blood vessels, while prolonged sitting, inadequate exercise, poor sleep and chronic stress further increase the risk of heart disease,” he said.
He also noted that inherited conditions such as familial hypercholesterolaemia and elevated lipoprotein(a) can raise heart disease risk even in people who maintain healthy lifestyles.
How can you reduce your risk
Dr Bhamri recommended regular screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, along with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week and strength training twice a week.
“A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins, combined with stress management, adequate sleep and avoiding prolonged sitting, can go a long way in protecting heart health,” he said.
“Heart disease is no longer confined to old age. Being young, slim or physically active does not guarantee protection. Knowing your risk factors, recognising warning signs and taking preventive steps early can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease,” concluded Dr Bhamri.
Dr Naveen Bhamri is Chairman & HOD of Cardiac Sciences and Interventional Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi. With over 27 years of experience in cardiology and more than 50,000 cardiac procedures to his credit, he specialises in interventional and preventive cardiology as well as the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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