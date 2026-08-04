Young, fit and still at risk of a heart attack?Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains warning signs and prevention tips

Heart attacks are increasingly affecting younger adults, including those who appear healthy and physically active. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naveen Bhamri, Chairman & HOD, Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explained why lifestyle and metabolic health are changing the way heart disease presents today and shared the warning signs, risk factors and preventive measures everyone should know. (Also read: Want deeper sleep? Columbia nutritionist Dr Marie-Pierre shares the daily diet she follows for better sleep quality )

Why are younger adults getting heart attacks “India accounts for nearly 60% of the global cardiovascular disease burden, making heart disease one of the country’s biggest health concerns. While genetics play a role, lifestyle and metabolic health are increasingly driving early-onset heart disease,” said Dr Bhamri.

He explained that conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetes or prediabetes, fatty liver disease, obesity and PCOS are becoming more common in people in their 20s and 30s.

“These conditions promote atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks at a younger age,” he added.

What are the warning signs of a heart attack According to Dr Bhamri, persistent chest discomfort, heaviness, burning or tightness, especially if it worsens with activity, is a warning sign. “Pain spreading to the left arm, jaw, neck or upper abdomen, unexplained breathlessness, excessive sweating, nausea or a sudden drop in exercise capacity should never be ignored,” he said.

He added that many people mistake heart attack symptoms for acidity or indigestion because the heart and upper stomach share nerve pathways.