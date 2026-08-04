Want deeper sleep? Columbia nutritionist Dr Marie-Pierre shares the daily diet she follows for better sleep quality
Can your diet help you sleep better? Columbia professor Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge shares the foods she eats every day to support deeper, more restorative sleep.
If counting sheep isn't helping you fall asleep, your diet might deserve a closer look. According to Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, nutritionist, professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University and a pioneer in the field of sleep health, what you eat throughout the day can influence how well you sleep at night.
Her research suggests that following a Mediterranean-style eating pattern, rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, whole grains, lean meats, poultry and seafood, can improve sleep quality. (Also read: Can one pizza ruin your diet? Nutrition coach Bianca shares her realistic 'what I eat in a day' after indulging )
How food affects your sleep
Dr St-Onge's research shows that eating more nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods benefits sleep in several ways. It provides the body with nutrients needed to produce sleep-regulating hormones like melatonin while helping keep blood sugar levels stable overnight, reducing the chances of waking up during the night.
The research also found that people who consumed more fibre from fruits, vegetables and other plant foods experienced more deep, restorative sleep. On the other hand, diets high in saturated fat were associated with less deep sleep, while refined carbohydrates and added sugars, including white bread, bagels, pastries and sugary drinks, were linked to more sleep disruptions and nighttime awakenings.
What does Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge eat in a day
Sharing her typical meals, the sleep expert revealed a simple, balanced menu that prioritises fibre, protein and whole foods.
Breakfast: High-fibre cereal and half a banana.
Lunch: Homemade sourdough bread with nuts and sesame plus plain Greek yogurt and fruit.
Dinner: Salmon, shrimp, chicken or tofu with green vegetables.
Dr St-Onge's daily diet reflects the same principles backed by her research: eat more fibre-rich plant foods, include lean sources of protein, and limit refined carbohydrates, added sugars and saturated fat. While no single food guarantees a good night's sleep, consistently following a balanced, Mediterranean-style diet may help you get deeper, more restorative rest.
Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, a nutrition scientist and a pioneer in the field of sleep health, is the author of Eat Better, Sleep Better. She is the founding director of the Center of Excellence for Sleep and Circadian Research at Columbia University.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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