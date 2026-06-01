How much melatonin should one take as sleeping aid? Maryland doctor explains, shares how the supplement works

Taking to Instagram on June 1, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared how much melatonin one should consume if needed, and how the supplement actually works.

As a result, many people turn to medications and supplements to help them fulfil their daily sleep requirement. One of the most common sleeping aid supplements is melatonin. However, it is important to remember that any supplement should be taken in the right quantity.

The importance of quality sleep in maintaining mental and physical health cannot be overstated. However, with our lifestyles getting ever busier, the sleep schedule is getting messed up for more and more people.

Recommended dosage of melatonin Melatonin is a supplement that is used by many people experiencing insomnia or jet lag, which helps them sleep better. “While the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has not officially approved it, the American Academy of Family Physicians recommends it as a first-choice sleep aid,” noted Dr Sood.

According to the doctor, the most effective dose of melatonin is 1 milligram or less. “It usually starts working within 20 to 40 minutes, peaking after about 1 hour.”

Some people, depending on their age, body weight and sensitivity to the drug, may need higher doses. And according to Healthline, it is technically possible to overdose on melatonin. Symptoms of the overdose include the following:

Persistent nausea

Unexplained dizziness

Headaches

Irritability

Anxiety

Diarrhea

Sudden joint pain How does melatonin help sleep? To understand how melatonin helps one fall asleep, it is important to know how it works. Otherwise, one may take the supplement and still continue to struggle with falling asleep.

“Melatonin is a hormone that tells your body when it's time to sleep,” stated Dr Sood. “As it gets dark, your body naturally produces melatonin, making you feel tired.” The supplement works the same way.

However, too much light from phones or television screens can actually lower melatonin levels in the body, making it harder to fall asleep.

“For the best results, it's best to avoid using your phone or watching television before bedtime and keeping your room cool and dark,” shared the doctor. “If melatonin has not been working for you, talk to your doctor about other options.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.