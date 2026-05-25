Did you know your food choices can affect anxiety symptoms? Doctor explains how nutrition can transform mental health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the connection between nutrition and anxiety . In an Instagram video shared on May 25, he explains how everyday food habits can influence mental wellbeing and the body’s stress response through the gut-brain axis.

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Stress and anxiety are often thought of as purely mental or emotional experiences, but what you eat may play a bigger role than you realise. Your daily diet directly affects gut health , and because the gut and brain are closely connected, it can also influence how your body responds to stress, regulates mood, and handles anxiety. From alcohol intake to processed foods and nutrient-rich choices, everyday eating habits can shape your stress response in ways that often go unnoticed.

Alcohol can cause “rebound anxiety” According to Dr Sood, alcohol may initially create a temporary sense of relaxation and lower anxiety, but that effect doesn’t last long. Once the alcohol begins to wear off, it can trigger what’s known as a “rebound” effect, where feelings of anxiety return – sometimes even more intensely than before drinking.

He explains, “Alcohol has been shown to initially reduce anxiety, but once the effects wear off there can be a ‘rebound’ where you can feel even more anxious than before you drank. This is more common with chronic consumption.”

Processed foods can increase anxiety Dr Sood highlights that diets high in processed foods and refined sugar have been associated with higher levels of anxiety. These foods can influence stress and mental wellbeing by increasing inflammation in the body and disrupting gut health – both of which are closely connected to mood regulation and overall mental health.

He emphasises, “Diets high in processed foods and refined sugars are linked to higher anxiety levels. These foods can promote inflammation and disrupt gut health, which are associated with mood disorders.”

Omega-3s can reduce anxiety The physician highlights that getting as little as 2.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids a day may make a meaningful difference to mental wellbeing and help reduce anxiety symptoms. He explains that EPA and DHA – the two primary omega-3 fatty acids – may support this by lowering inflammation in the body while also supporting overall brain health and function.

He explains, “Omega-3s support a healthy mind. Fatty acids like EPA and DHA (found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds) help reduce inflammation and improve brain health. Just 2.5g daily may reduce anxiety symptoms.”

Probiotics can benefit mental health According to the physician, diets rich in fermented foods can supply beneficial probiotics that support the gut-brain axis. Probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables may help maintain a healthier gut microbiome, which in turn can play a role in regulating stress levels, supporting mood, and improving overall emotional wellbeing.

Dr Sood highlights, “Probiotics benefit mental health. The gut and brain are closely connected. Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables can support gut health, which may help regulate stress responses and improve mood.”

Some foods can reduce stress Foods such as 70 percent dark chocolate, chamomile tea, and turmeric can be great additions to your diet if you’re looking to help manage anxiety. These foods are often linked to calming and anti-inflammatory benefits, which may support stress regulation.

Dr Sood notes, “Dark chocolate (over 70 percent cocoa), chamomile tea, and turmeric are three great options to incorporate into your diet to help reduce anxiety.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.