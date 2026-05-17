Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist rates 5 popular gut health foods: Chia seeds, Greek yoghurt…

Taking to Instagram on May 16, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, rated five foods that are popularly known to be beneficial for gut health, and explained how they actually worked.

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Eating healthy was always aspirational, but with social media, it has become something even more potent: trending. Influencers have been sharing foods that help with gut and overall health across media platforms, inspiring many people to get started on their fitness journey. However, not everyone who gets influenced is aware of the actual benefits of the healthy foods that they are consuming.

1. Chia seeds Rating: 8/10 One of the most popular superfoods for gut health, chia seeds are loaded with soluble fibre, shared Dr Vatsya. This type of fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that slows down digestion, keeps one satiated and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Chia seeds also improve stool consistency and feed good gut bacteria. However, it requires water to function, so one needs to stay well hydrated and consume only soaked chia seeds in limited quantities. Otherwise, it can cause bloating issues, cautioned the gastroenterologist.

2. Greek yoghurt Rating: 8.5/10 Greek yoghurt is strained yoghurt from which whey and other liquids have been removed, giving it a thicker consistency and a more tangy taste. According to Dr Vatsya, Greek yoghurt has high protein content, low lactose content and is loaded with strong probiotics, making it excellent for gut health. However, it is important to choose unflavoured variants, since sweetened Greek yoghurt is as harmful to the gut as desserts, he cautioned.

3. Banana Rating: 7.5/10 One of the easiest fruits to procure and consume in the country, bananas are loaded with pectin fibre that smoothens digestion and soothes acidity, shared Dr Vatsya. He suggested eating one medium, ripe banana a day, since overeating bananas can lead to the formation of gas and bloating.

4. Buttermilk (Chaas) Rating: 9/10 According to Dr Vatsya, buttermilk is one of the most gut-friendly drinks to have in the scorching summer months. It is rich in natural probiotics and supports both hydration and digestion. “It is an underrated superfood for your gut,” noted the gastroenterologist.

5. Ghee Rating: 9/10 While some may worry about the effects of ghee on the gut on account of it being a form of fat, Dr Vatsya stated that it is actually beneficial for health. “The butyric acid present in ghee nourishes the gut lining, reduces inflammation, and helps make bowel movements smooth,” he stated, adding, “One spoonful of ghee is enough.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.