National Handloom Day 2026: Handloom piece only for special occasions? Here’s what is keeping it out of daily wardrobes

India has a long and rich history of handloom, shaped by generations of artistry and craftsmanship. However, its presence in modern wardrobes is gradually fading. Handwoven outfits are now brought out only during festivals or for special, formal occasions, once in a while. Earlier, handloom was once casually worn as part of everyday life; it is now largely moving away from everyday wear. So, what is causing this behavioural shift, and is there any way to bring handloom back into daily, everyday wardrobes? On National Handloom Day, let's assess the reasons why handloom is out of everyday wardrobes and what can be done to make it modern.

ALOS READ: Is your handloom saree genuine? Know how to identify the authentic one before spending thousands Nitin Mehrota, founder of Dressfolk, an Indian fashion brand of handwoven textiles and crafts, answered some questions for us that shed light on why handloom has moved away from everyday fashion and what the future is.

Why is handloom disappearing from everyday use? There is no single reason behind this shift, as multiple factors are involved. The problem can be traced back to even before the fabric reaches consumers, beginning with where it is produced and the limited supply chains that, according to Nitin, make handloom difficult to access. Nitin confirmed accessibility is becoming tough, “Weavers sit in remote clusters, often villages with barely over a thousand people. A Maheshwari comes from one town in Madhya Pradesh, a Kota Doria from a few villages in Rajasthan, and an Ajrakh from a handful of families in Kutch. The supply chains linking them to modern buyers are thin, which keeps handlooms rare and expensive,” he said. There is also another set of hurdles. Nitin added, "A handwoven piece takes days on the loom, so it costs more than a machine print and is seen as a splurge rather than a staple. Maintenance is another misconception. While a fine Banarasi may need extra care, a soft cotton Mangalagiri or Khadi is as easy to wash and wear as a plain T-shirt.”

Handwoven piece takes time, sometimes even days or weeks. (PTI)





What does it tell us? The time and skill involved in making handwoven pieces make them more expensive. But price is not the only deterrent, as handloom is perceived to be difficult to maintain, even though this may not apply to every fabric. This misconception discourages adding handloom outfits for everyday use. Now that the concerns surrounding price and maintenance have been addressed, Nitin helped identify another major barrier: the inability to physically examine the fabric before buying it, especially in the age of online shopping. Nitin explained, “The biggest barrier is touch and feel. Handloom is something you have to experience with your hands to trust. Online, much of what is sold as handloom is either fake or a poor experience, making buyers hesitant. Meanwhile, the incumbents selling authentic handloom have largely stayed with the same designs for decades—beautiful, but not always what a modern customer wants to wear on a Tuesday.” Let's decode what he said. The first problem is that despite many options being available online, people are still unable to trust them because their authenticity cannot be easily verified. Even when someone comes across genuine handloom, the designs may not feel contemporary and can appear too traditional for an ordinary workday or a casual brunch. Is styling a barrier? We then asked whether the way handloom is designed and worn has also prevented it from becoming a part of the everyday wardrobe. Nitin agreed that, as mentioned above, accessibility is a challenge, and styling is the biggest barrier. “Handloom has traditionally been presented in a festive or occasionwear context, so people naturally see it that way. The craft itself was never the barrier. The cut was,” he said.

Styling is a hurdle, but it can be easily solved. (PTI)