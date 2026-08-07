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    Healthy Vegan Momos Recipe With Vegetable Stuffing And Whole Wheat Wrappers For A Light And Tasty Snack

    Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 13:49:53 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Vegan Momos Recipe (Freepik)
    Vegan Momos Recipe (Freepik)

    Vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing uses fresh vegetables and whole wheat wrappers to make soft, steamed dumplings that are nutritious and plant-based.

    Soft dumplings filled with colourful vegetables have made momos a favourite snack across many parts of Asia. Vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing is a plant-based version of the classic dumpling, prepared with a filling of cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic wrapped inside a thin dough. Steaming keeps the texture soft and light while allowing the natural flavours of the vegetables to shine.

    Momos are believed to have originated in the Himalayan regions of Tibet and Nepal before becoming popular in India, especially across the northern and northeastern states. The vegan version replaces any meat or dairy ingredients with fresh vegetables while keeping the same cooking technique. Finely chopped cabbage, carrots, onions, and bell peppers are lightly cooked with ginger, garlic, and mild seasonings before being sealed inside wrappers and steamed. Whole wheat flour can also be used instead of refined flour to add extra fibre and improve digestion.

    The vegetable stuffing adds several nutritional benefits to the recipe. Cabbage and carrots provide dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion">dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion, while carrots and bell peppers supply vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants">vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants that help protect cells and support immunity. Steaming requires very little oil, making vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing lower in fat and calories than many fried snacks. Whole wheat wrappers offer complex carbohydrates ">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, garlic, and ginger contribute beneficial plant compounds that support overall wellness.

    Unlike regular momos that may contain chicken, meat, or dairy-based ingredients, vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing is completely plant-based and naturally free from dairy and eggs. The recipe pairs especially well with spicy tomato chutney during the monsoon season, making it a popular choice for rainy evenings. Its combination of crisp vegetables, soft wrappers, and aromatic spices creates a fresh, flavourful snack that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

    Vegan Momos With Vegetable Stuffing Vs Regular Momos

    Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing are soft steamed dumplings made with fresh vegetables and simple seasonings. They are naturally dairy-free, egg-free, and perfect for a wholesome snack or light meal.

    Feature

    Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing

    Regular momos

    Filling

    Cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and herbs

    Chicken, mutton, paneer, or mixed vegetables

    Dough

    Whole wheat or refined flour without eggs

    Usually refined flour, sometimes with eggs

    Cooking Method

    Steamed

    Steamed or fried

    Dairy Content

    Dairy-free

    May include butter, cheese, or creamy fillings

    Protein Source

    Vegetables or tofu

    Meat or paneer

    Fibre

    Higher due to fresh vegetables and whole wheat wrappers

    Lower in meat-based versions

    Calories

    Lower when steamed

    Higher in fried or meat-filled versions

    Suitable For

    Vegan and plant-based diets

    Vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets

    Best Served With

    Spicy tomato chutney or chilli dip

    Tomato chutney, mayonnaise, or chilli sauce

    Quick look

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Cuisine: Tibetan, Nepalese, Indo-Chinese

    Diet: Vegan

    Preparation Time: 25 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approximately 190 kcal per serving

    How To Make Vegan Momos With Vegetable Stuffing

    Fresh vegetables, soft dough, and gentle steaming come together to create delicious vegan momos with a juicy filling and balanced flavours.

    Ingredients

    For the dough

    • 2 cups whole wheat flour
    • ½ teaspoon salt
    • ¾ cup water

    For the stuffing

    • 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
    • ½ cup grated carrot
    • ½ cup finely chopped bell pepper
    • ½ cup finely chopped onion
    • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
    • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
    • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 tablespoons chopped spring onions

    Instructions

    1. Mix flour, salt, and water to prepare a smooth dough.
    2. Cover the dough and let it rest for 20 minutes.
    3. Heat sesame oil and lightly cook the garlic and ginger.
    4. Add all the vegetables and cook for 2–3 minutes.
    5. Season the stuffing with soy sauce, pepper, and salt.
    6. Roll the dough into small circles and place the filling in the centre.
    7. Fold and seal each momo carefully.
    8. Steam the momos for 10–12 minutes and serve with tomato chutney.

    Simple Ways To Make Vegan Momos Even Healthier

    1. Choose whole wheat flour instead of refined flour for extra fibre.
    2. Add tofu to the stuffing to increase plant-based protein.
    3. Include mushrooms and spinach for additional vitamins and minerals.
    4. Steam vegan momos instead of frying to reduce added fat.
    5. Use less salt and increase fresh herbs for natural flavour.
    6. Prepare homemade tomato chutney instead of packaged sauces.
    7. Add finely chopped broccoli for extra fibre and vitamin C.

    Nutrition In Vegan Momos With Vegetable Stuffing

    Nutrient

    Amount

    Calories

    190 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    34 g

    Protein

    7 g

    Dietary Fibre

    5 g

    Total Fat

    3 g

    Saturated Fat

    0.5 g

    Vitamin A

    320 mcg

    Vitamin C

    42 mg

    Iron

    2.2 mg

    Potassium

    310 mg

    FAQs

    Is vegan momos with vegetable stuffing healthier than regular momos?

    Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing contain fresh vegetables, less saturated fat, and no dairy or meat, making the recipe a lighter option.

    Can vegan momos with vegetable stuffing be made with whole wheat flour?

    Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing taste great with whole wheat wrappers and provide more fibre than refined flour wrappers.

    Can vegan momos with vegetable stuffing be stored for later?

    Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing can be refrigerated for up to two days or frozen before steaming for longer storage.

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