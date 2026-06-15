Gluten-free Cabbage Chicken Momo Recipe At Home, Try This 36g Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Dish For Weight Management

Keto-friendly momo is not at all a myth. How about trying these momos at home? These pan-fried cabbage chicken momos are ideal for those who are weight-conscious and don't want to give up on their taste buds. Be it for a busy day snacking or a simple dinner, juicy and delicious cabbage chicken momo are easy to make. This dish adds around 36g of protein from a plate of momo and keeps you satiated for a longer time. Cabbage Chicken Momo Recipe (Adobe Stock)

The best part is removing the traditional maida coating and using blanched cabbage leaves as the wrapper. These high-protein dumplings can also be a perfect choice for a post-workout meal. Chicken is one of the most preferred sources of protein that helps in weight management, supports bone health, and aids muscle repair. A raw skinless chicken breast contains approximately 120 calories and total 26g protein.

Also, the lean protein in chicken has amino acid tryptophan in it. Amino acids help build muscle tissue and maintain bone density. Studies state that consuming chicken strengthens muscles and bones, reducing the risk of injuries. Amino acids also give way to improved levels of serotonin in human brains. The amount of tryptophan is not too high in lean protein to make you feel happier instantly. However, studies show that pairing it with the right factors may contribute to a better mood.

Cabbage contains antioxidants as well as phytochemical content that may help reduce chronic inflammation, improve protection against heart disease, and support weight management. Also, a cup of cabbage provides a portion of the vitamin C needs, giving way to better immunity and collagen production.

Difference Between Gluten-free Cabbage Chicken Momo vs Regular Momo

Feature Gluten-Free Cabbage Chicken Momo Regular Momo Wrapper Material Whole cabbage leaves (natural vegetable wrapper). Refined wheat flour ( maida ) dough. Gluten Content 100% Gluten-free (Naturally safe for Celiac/gluten sensitivity). High in gluten. Carbohydrate Content Extremely low (Keto/Low-carb friendly). High (Complex and simple carbs from flour). Texture Tender-crisp with a slight crunch from the cabbage leaf. Soft, chewy, and doughy wrapper. Caloric Density Light and low-calorie. Heavier and more calorie-dense.

Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 servings (approx. 3-4 momos per serving)

Calories: ~200 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Nutrition: High protein, low carbohydrate, rich in Vitamin C, K, and essential minerals. Ingredients For the Wrapper Cabbage: 1 large head (use outer large leaves)

Oil: 2 tbsp (for pan-searing, optional) For the Chicken Filling Boneless chicken: 500 grams (minced)

Cabbage: 1 cup (very finely chopped)

Spring onions: 2 (finely chopped)

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Garlic paste

Gluten-free soya sauce: 2 tsp

Vinegar: 1 tsp

Black pepper: 1 tsp

Salt: To taste Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Carefully peel away the large outer leaves (petals) of the cabbage. Drop them into the boiling water for 2-3 minutes until they become pliable and wilted. Remove and immediately shock them in cold water, then pat dry and set aside. Alternatively you can boil the whole head of cabbage for 5 minutes, then peel the leaves off easily.

Place 1 cup of rough-cut cabbage into a food chopper and mince finely. Transfer to a mixing bowl. In the same chopper, mince the boneless chicken until it forms a smooth paste.

Combine the minced chicken and chopped cabbage in the bowl. Add the spring onions, ginger paste, garlic paste, gluten-free soya sauce, vinegar, black pepper, and salt. Mix thoroughly until well combined.

Lay a wilted cabbage leaf flat on a cutting board. Place a generous spoonful of the chicken filling near the stem end. Fold the sides inward and roll it up tightly, ensuring the filling is completely enclosed. Repeat for all wrappers.

Arrange the rolled momos in a steamer basket. Steam over boiling water for 10 to 12 minutes until the chicken inside is fully cooked through.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil (or butter/coconut oil) in a skillet. Place the steamed momos in the pan and sear for 1-2 minutes per side until beautifully golden and crisp. Serve hot! 5 Tips to Make This Cabbage Chicken Momo Healthier Enjoy the momos straight out of the steamer. Skipping the pan-searing process completely eliminates the need for extra cooking oil, dropping the calorie count even lower.

If you choose to pan-sear your momos, swap standard vegetable oil for heart-healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, or a touch of grass-fed butter.

You always have the scope to add more micro-nutrient rich vegetables to improve the fiber content in these dumplings. Try adding minced mushrooms, bell peppers, and a bit of extra garlic into the chicken filling.

You can add one or two boiled eggs to the momo filling for some added protein.

Use a gluten-free soy sauce to reduce the sodium content and you won’t have to sacrifice the umami flavour as well. Nutritional Profile of Gluten-Free Cabbage Chicken Momos This comprehensive nutritional breakdown details the exact macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals found in a single serving of these healthy momos. By substituting traditional flour dough with fresh cabbage leaves, this dish delivers an exceptionally high-protein, low-carb profile perfect for clean eating.

Nutrient Element Amount per Serving Protein 36 g Carbohydrates 6 g Fat 7 g Vitamin C 32 mg Vitamin K 58 mcg Vitamin B6 0.5 mg Sodium (Mineral) 450 mg Potassium (Mineral) 380 mg Phosphorus (Mineral) 240 mg Iron (Mineral) 1.2 mg Calcium (Mineral) 35 mg

Cabbage chicken momo is one of the most delicious options to choose without upsetting your regular diet. So, when looking for a protein-rich dish that suits your budget, fills the stomach and doesn’t ask you to give up on taste, these keto-friendly momos can be your go-to.



FAQs 1. Can I use red cabbage for this momo recipe?

Yes. You can use red cabbage for this cabbage chicken momo recipe.

2. What can be used instead of chicken for the filling when looking for a vegetarian option?

You can use minced soy beans for this momo recipe instead of chicken.

3. Can I add some cornstarch to this cabbage chicken momo recipe?

If you are not on a strict keto diet, you can add cornstarch to the chicken filling to hold the consistency.