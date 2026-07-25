India won't rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's all-rounder development: 'Let's focus on his batting'

India have no immediate plans to turn teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into an all-rounder, with batting set to remain the 15-year-old's primary focus. Ahead of the Zimbabwe series, selection committee chairman Sunil Joshi made it clear that there are no plans to use Vaibhav as a bowling option for now. Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, India have often preferred multi-dimensional players in the T20I setup to add depth with both bat and ball. While that approach has produced positive results on several occasions, it has not always paid off. Even so, the current squad already has specialist batters capable of contributing a few overs when required. Abhishek Sharma has regularly chipped in with the ball, while Vaibhav has also bowled at the Under-19 level. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe. (ANI Pic Service)

Asked whether India were looking at using Abhishek, Tilak Varma and Vaibhav as part-time bowling options going forward, Joshi singled out Abhishek for praise, saying the opener has worked hard on his bowling and shown significant improvement in recent years.

"I think all three are good bowlers, all-rounders. Abhishek has improved a lot. The coaches always want him to improve every time. Harsh Dubey has also performed well.

Joshi also spoke about Tilak's growing role as a part-time bowling option, revealing that the team management has been working closely with him to improve his effectiveness with the ball. He said the focus has been on keeping things simple, building pressure through dot balls and maintaining control.

"We also have Tilak Verma. In fact, he's also another optional bowler. We have conversations with him about not giving too many runs, giving more dot balls, and focusing on the basics," he added.

Meanwhile, he suggested that India are keen to let Sooryavanshi flourish as a specialist batter for now, pointing to his impressive record in Harare and stressing that any work on his bowling will come later at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"Let's focus on his batting. He's been sensational. This is a happy hunting ground for him. He performed well in the U19 World Cup finals.

"Vaibhav has been very comfortable with his batting. Whenever we get time we'll work with him in the BCCI Centre of Excellence," he said.

“Suryansh making his place in the Indian team” The spin-bowling coach also said all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has promise and he should be allowed time to settle down.

"Suryansh is making his place in the Indian team. Hardik (Pandya) has made his place. Shivam (Dube) has made his place. So, Suryansh is a rising talent. We have to persist with him.

"He's working on good things, good areas. That's what we want in the T20 format," said Joshi, who is standing in for regular bowling coach Morne Morkel during the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.