CJP protest today LIVE updates: Wangchuk's 'character certificate' jibe at critics; 18 metro stations closed
CJP protest today LIVE updates: Sonam Wangchuk reiterated that there was no deal with the government. He said his foremost concern during negotiations was ensuring that students participating in the protests were protected from violence and legal action.
- 2 Mins agoCJP says sacking NTA officials not enough
- 4 Mins agoCJP warns of tougher protest if Pradhan doesn't resign
- 7 Mins agoList of 18 metro stations closed on July 25
- 13 Mins agoWangchuk says 'treated like a prisoner' at Safdarjung Hospital
CJP protest today LIVE updates: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday hit back at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asking why he needed a "character certificate" for his commitment to the students' movement. His remarks came even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a second round of talks with the Centre, which has reportedly given written assurances on some of the protesters' key demands....Read More
Despite Wangchuk ending his indefinite fast shortly after midnight on Thursday, the atmosphere at Jantar Mantar remained charged. The protest site continued to draw large crowds, with people waiting between 50 and 100 minutes in a serpentine queue stretching up to Janpath Metro station on Tolstoy Marg. As reported by HT earlier, delegations of lawyers, farmer unions, NGOs and groups from neighbouring states arrived through the day carrying banners and placards in support of the agitation.
Meanwhile, 18 metro stations in Delhi will remain closed on Saturday as authorities tighten security amid the ongoing protests.
Wangchuk responds to criticism
In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had compromised with the government by ending his fast.
"After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring.”
The educationist and activist reiterated that there was no deal with the government. He said his foremost concern during negotiations was ensuring that students participating in the protests were protected from violence and legal action.
He also explained why he did not insist on Union education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation during the talks, saying preventing cases against protesters was the immediate priority. Wangchuk added that he believed Pradhan would eventually resign.
Why Wangchuk ended the 26-day hunger strike
Wangchuk said he agreed to end the fast only after the Centre provided written assurances and because he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters.
"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.
The activist had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the CJP-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP says government responded positively
Following a second round of discussions with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP leaders said the Centre had shown "significant in-principle agreement" on several demands while further talks would continue, reported news agency ANI.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party placed four key demands before the government, including compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide because of the examination system and withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters.
Nadda, according to the CJP, told the delegation that another round of discussions would be held.
Why are people protesting at the Jantar Mantar?
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, are centred on allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination, demands for reforms in the examination system, accountability over the alleged paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP's key demands
- Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.
- No prosecution of peaceful protesters.
- Prosecution of police officials allegedly involved in excesses against protesters.
CJP protest updates today: CJP says sacking NTA officials not enough
CJP protest updates today: Reacting to the Centre's decision to sack 47 NTA officials, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the move alone was not enough.
"We'll have to look into a lot of details, but we're talking about the same thing again. The ultimate accountability is with the education minister, because he is directly responsible for all the paper leaks and students who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. He will have to resign," Ranka told ANI.
CJP protest updates today: CJP warns of tougher protest if Pradhan doesn't resign
CJP protest updates today: After meeting with the Centre, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had responded positively on compensation and legal issues, with an in-principle agreement reached. However, he said there was still no concrete decision on the party's key demand — Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
"If Pradhan does not resign, then let us know; then there is no point in this kind of meeting. We will work on our future strategy... If the government continues this way, then we will be forced to opt for the tough stance," Ranka told news agency ANI.
CJP protest updates today: List of 18 metro stations closed on July 25
CJP protest updates today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that certain metro stations will remain closed from 7:30am today, July 25, 2026, until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, as per DMRC.
Here is the list-
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan
18. New Delhi
DMRC also said that train services on the Airport Express Line will only run between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.
CJP protest updates today: Wangchuk says 'treated like a prisoner' at Safdarjung Hospital
CJP protest updates today: In a video released late Friday, Sonam Wangchuk alleged that after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner". He claimed he was not allowed to move freely, meet visitors or keep his mobile phone and laptop.
"It was like being in North Korea," he said.
He further alleged that despite the Delhi High Court allowing his transfer to Medanta Hospital, authorities delayed his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital by several hours.
According to Wangchuk, Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh later met him at Medanta Hospital and agreed to positively consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, along with a discussion in Parliament on accountability and reforms in the examination system.
He, however, maintained that he would not end his hunger strike until the government assured him in writing that peaceful protesters would not face legal action.