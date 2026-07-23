IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back in XI; Ashok Sharma makes debut
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer as India look to break their losing streak under his leadership and register their first T20I victory of the new era.
- 44 Sec agoIndia Playing XI!
- 5 Mins agoIyer opts to bowl!
- 19 Mins agoHarare will test Indian batters!
- 27 Mins agoShreyas Iyer under pressure!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer heads into the Zimbabwe series under mounting pressure, still searching for his first victory as India's T20I captain after a disappointing tour of the UK. India failed to register a single win on the trip, suffering series defeats against both Ireland and England, raising serious questions about the team's direction. The post-T20 World Cup transition has been far from smooth. Following India's title triumph earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as captain, with Shreyas handed the responsibility of leading a new-look side. However, the change has not produced the desired results so far. India's batting has come under heavy scrutiny, particularly after repeated collapses in crunch situations that have cost the team dearly. The team management has also faced criticism over its selection decisions, including the omission of Sanju Samson despite his recent performances. Their continued preference for bowling all-rounders has sparked debate, with many believing the side has compromised batting depth at a time when stability is desperately needed....Read More
Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to be handed another opportunity to prove his credentials in the Zimbabwe series. The highly-rated teenager endured a modest start to his international career against England, failing to make a significant impact. However, the selectors are expected to back his fearless approach, giving him another chance to showcase the talent that has made him one of India's brightest young prospects.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India Playing XI!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India Playing XI - Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Iyer opts to bowl!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Zimbabwe in Harare.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harare will test Indian batters!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: The lively afternoon pitches at Harare Sports Club, offering extra bounce and seam movement, could test India's batting unit. While captain Shreyas Iyer is well-equipped to handle such conditions, several of the other batters may find it challenging if they fail to move decisively and adapt to the pace and bounce on offer.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer under pressure!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: After a difficult start to Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the Zimbabwe series offers India a chance to reset. The Men in Blue have lost six of their first seven T20Is under his leadership, including series defeats to Ireland and England. With confidence dented and questions over batting, selection and tactics continuing to grow, Iyer and his team will be eager to put recent struggles behind them and begin rebuilding momentum with a convincing performance.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live blog of 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe from Harare.