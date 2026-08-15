Independence Day 2026 highlights: PM Modi, Union ministers attend President Murmu's At Home reception

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Independence Day 2026 highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted leaders at President Murmu's At Home Reception.

Independence Day 2026 highlights: President Droupadi Murmu hosted an At Home Reception on Saturday on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, which witnessed attendance from several personalities. This included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CJI Surya Kant, along with several Union ministers. Earlier today, during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon different subjects – from calling for a boost to India's manufacturing, semiconductors and critical minerals sectors to announcing free online coaching classes for students in a big outreach to the Gen Z. His announcements and remarks came as part of his 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision. This year’s Independence Day programme was also special because it spotlighted 150 years of Vande Mataram. For the first time, Vande Mataram rung out from the Red Fort. Around 27,000 people, including youth innovators, interns, entrepreneurs, and students, have joined the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Follow our live blog for the latest updates, key moments and major developments throughout the day. Top quotes from PM Modi's speech: Free coaching classes: “Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth.” New strides for India: “The country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly”. Census appeal to youth: “I seek one or two hours from the youth. I appeal to youngsters to actively participate in ongoing Census exercise. India needs help of youth, they must assume leadership, spare time for census process”. Naxalism nears end: “Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have snatched away the young sons of countless mothers and shattered the dreams of families across the country…Today, I am happy to say that Naxalite and Maoist violence no longer has the strength to sustain itself and is breathing its last. We are moving towards completely eliminating it.” Big praise for youth: “I want to tell the youth of the country: come forward with your dreams; we will ensure there is no shortage of resources. We have created a mechanism with ₹1 lakh crore to strengthen your ideas, innovation and capabilities. New opportunities have emerged in research, while Digital India and affordable data have empowered the youth.” 50+ youth mentions in PM Modi's speech The youth outreach was evident in PM Modi's speech by the number of times he referred to them through different phrases. According to a PTI report, the prime minister referred to the youth of the country as many as 52 times, using terms like "yuva shakti" (youth power), "saathiyon" (friends), "naujawan" (youth) and "yuva" (youth). His announcements for the youth included free online coaching for exam courses, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and widening of the civil defence network, among others. Rahul, Kharge a no-show at Red Fort For the second year in a row, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. They missed the event last year too, after a row over their seating during the 2024 event. Gandhi was seated in the fifth or penultimate row in the VIP area when he came to hear PM Modi’s speech at the Red Fort that year. The Opposition saw this seating plan as an "insult", even as the government argued that arrangements were tweaked to accommodate Olympians attending the event. Anti-terror response plan, 1,000+ CCTV cameras Delhi turned into a fortress ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with additional checks across the city and on entry and exit points, and special security arrangements at Red Fort. According to news agency PTI, a multi-layered anti-terror response plan and over 1,000 CCTV cameras with AI-based video analytics have been deployed at Red Fort. "Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of incidents reported in the national capital last year, with a focus on ensuring that people attending the celebrations face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. Multiple layers of checking and screening took place at Red Fort. Historic first on I-Day 2026 In a historic first, the national song Vande Mataram rung out from the ramparts of the Red Fort at this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The national song was played by the band after PM Modi arrived at Red Fort and before he hoisted the national flag. ...Read More

Earlier today, during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon different subjects – from calling for a boost to India's manufacturing, semiconductors and critical minerals sectors to announcing free online coaching classes for students in a big outreach to the Gen Z. His announcements and remarks came as part of his 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision. This year’s Independence Day programme was also special because it spotlighted 150 years of Vande Mataram. For the first time, Vande Mataram rung out from the Red Fort. Around 27,000 people, including youth innovators, interns, entrepreneurs, and students, have joined the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Follow our live blog for the latest updates, key moments and major developments throughout the day. Top quotes from PM Modi's speech: Free coaching classes: “Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth.” New strides for India: “The country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly”. Census appeal to youth: “I seek one or two hours from the youth. I appeal to youngsters to actively participate in ongoing Census exercise. India needs help of youth, they must assume leadership, spare time for census process”. Naxalism nears end: “Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have snatched away the young sons of countless mothers and shattered the dreams of families across the country…Today, I am happy to say that Naxalite and Maoist violence no longer has the strength to sustain itself and is breathing its last. We are moving towards completely eliminating it.” Big praise for youth: “I want to tell the youth of the country: come forward with your dreams; we will ensure there is no shortage of resources. We have created a mechanism with ₹1 lakh crore to strengthen your ideas, innovation and capabilities. New opportunities have emerged in research, while Digital India and affordable data have empowered the youth.” 50+ youth mentions in PM Modi's speech The youth outreach was evident in PM Modi's speech by the number of times he referred to them through different phrases. According to a PTI report, the prime minister referred to the youth of the country as many as 52 times, using terms like "yuva shakti" (youth power), "saathiyon" (friends), "naujawan" (youth) and "yuva" (youth). His announcements for the youth included free online coaching for exam courses, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and widening of the civil defence network, among others. Rahul, Kharge a no-show at Red Fort For the second year in a row, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. They missed the event last year too, after a row over their seating during the 2024 event. Gandhi was seated in the fifth or penultimate row in the VIP area when he came to hear PM Modi’s speech at the Red Fort that year. The Opposition saw this seating plan as an "insult", even as the government argued that arrangements were tweaked to accommodate Olympians attending the event. Anti-terror response plan, 1,000+ CCTV cameras Delhi turned into a fortress ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with additional checks across the city and on entry and exit points, and special security arrangements at Red Fort. According to news agency PTI, a multi-layered anti-terror response plan and over 1,000 CCTV cameras with AI-based video analytics have been deployed at Red Fort. "Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of incidents reported in the national capital last year, with a focus on ensuring that people attending the celebrations face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. Multiple layers of checking and screening took place at Red Fort. Historic first on I-Day 2026 In a historic first, the national song Vande Mataram rung out from the ramparts of the Red Fort at this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The national song was played by the band after PM Modi arrived at Red Fort and before he hoisted the national flag.