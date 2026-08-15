Independence Day 2026 highlights: PM Modi, Union ministers attend President Murmu's At Home reception
Independence Day 2026 highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon different subjects during his Independence Day speech – from calling for a boost to India's manufacturing, semiconductors and critical minerals sectors to announcing free online coaching classes for student.
- 11:03 PM IST, Aug 15Key highlights
- 10:36 PM IST, Aug 15Tricolour hosted for first time in Boter village of Chhattisgarh on I-Day
- 9:52 PM IST, Aug 15‘True that Maoists have received setback,’ says TMC MLA Saugata Roy on PM Modi's speech
- 9:45 PM IST, Aug 15Family, army personnel pay tribute to martyr Naib Subedar Chuni Lal in Doda
- 9:38 PM IST, Aug 15Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated in colours of National Flag
- 9:36 PM IST, Aug 15Odisha Governor remembers freedom fighters, highlights Constitution as ‘guiding framework’
- 9:08 PM IST, Aug 15Procession carrying 1,111-foot tricolour taken out in Navi Mumbai
- 8:22 PM IST, Aug 15President Murmu greets attendees at her At Home Reception
- 8:21 PM IST, Aug 15Former prez Kovind, CJI Surya Kant, LS Speaker Birla attend President's At Home Reception
- 8:15 PM IST, Aug 15PM Modi greets leaders at President's At Home Reception
- 7:40 PM IST, Aug 15Singapore President extends greetings
- 7:18 PM IST, Aug 15‘Fix ‘ghapla’, or will have to protest again,’ says Baba Ramdev to PM Modi
- 6:58 PM IST, Aug 15‘Freedom means complete liberation from anarchy, backwardness, poverty,’ says UP CM
- 6:57 PM IST, Aug 15Rajasthan Assembly LoP interacts with Gen Z, says 'students must not suffer due to failures of system'
- 6:26 PM IST, Aug 15Himachal CM's assurances
- 6:01 PM IST, Aug 15VHP alleges Cong insulted Vande Mataram, demands apology
- 5:57 PM IST, Aug 15Putin hails India's ‘remarkable progress’; greets PM Modi, President Murmu
- 5:40 PM IST, Aug 15Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen extends Independence Day greetings
- 5:39 PM IST, Aug 15'Suryapath Tiranga' begins from India's High Commission in Fiji
- 5:31 PM IST, Aug 15Delhi Police hoists tricolour at headquarters on 80th Independence Day
- 5:29 PM IST, Aug 15Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar | Watch
- 5:04 PM IST, Aug 15Manipur CM hoists National Flag at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal
- 4:39 PM IST, Aug 15Indian Army hoists Tricolour in Ramban
- 4:23 PM IST, Aug 15Amit Shah hails PM Modi’s roadmap for developed India
- 4:12 PM IST, Aug 15Indian embassy in London felicitates chess champions Shreyas Royal, Bodhana Sivanandan
- 3:50 PM IST, Aug 15PM Modi thanks Nepal PM, says ‘committed to working together’
- 3:43 PM IST, Aug 15Massive Tiranga Rally reaches Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk
- 3:18 PM IST, Aug 15Australian PM extends freedom day greetings
- 2:44 PM IST, Aug 15Opposition takes dig at PM Modi's speech fumble at Red Fort
- 2:37 PM IST, Aug 15Vande Mataram rung out at Red Fort on I-Day for first time
- 2:21 PM IST, Aug 15Embassies of US, China, France, Germany, Iran extend wishes to India
- 2:11 PM IST, Aug 15Opposition already backed women's reservation bill in 2023' Sule responds to PM's appeal
- 1:56 PM IST, Aug 15Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra hoist tricolour | Watch
- 1:42 PM IST, Aug 15As India celebrates Independence, Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan
- 1:30 PM IST, Aug 15'Under-confident, nervous and shaky PM, says Kejriwal on Modi's speech
- 1:18 PM IST, Aug 15Youth mentioned 52 times in PM Modi's Red Fort speech
- 1:03 PM IST, Aug 15Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'dimaagi Naxals' attack during Red Fort speech
- 12:56 PM IST, Aug 15Delhi Police contingent marches during Red Fort Parade | Pic
- 12:47 PM IST, Aug 15Jaishankar, Vaishnaw, Joshi join celebrations at Red Fort | Photo
- 12:21 PM IST, Aug 15PoJK situation shows leaders took right decision 80 years ago, says Omar Abdullah
- 12:09 PM IST, Aug 15Abhijeet Dipke kickstarts School Thik Karo campaign, shares clip
- 12:06 PM IST, Aug 15Actor Trisha attends celebrations in Tamil Nadu, sits next to CM Vijay's parents
- 12:00 PM IST, Aug 15Lalu Yadav participates in celebrations, Tej Pratap hoists flag in Patna
- 11:51 AM IST, Aug 15Chinese Ambassador to India attends I-Day celebrations at Red Fort
- 11:43 AM IST, Aug 15‘From Red Fort, PM claims credit for everything’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
- 11:30 AM IST, Aug 15Odisha CM announces free textbooks for students of Classes 9 and 10
- 11:25 AM IST, Aug 15‘Congress has 90% contribution in development you see today’, says Kharge
- 11:10 AM IST, Aug 15When was PM Modi's longest Independence Day speech?
- 10:52 AM IST, Aug 15How US wished India, hailed Trump-Modi ties
- 10:49 AM IST, Aug 15What was the 2024 row over Rahul Gandhi's seating?
- 10:32 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi announces nationwide sports talent hunt for 5-15 age group
- 10:20 AM IST, Aug 15Sonam Wangchuk wants this ‘gift’ from prime minister
- 10:11 AM IST, Aug 15Rahul Gandhi, Kharge give I-Day event a miss
- 10:01 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi delivers shortest speech in 4 years, ends address in 75 minutes
- 9:53 AM IST, Aug 15After Gen Z, its Gen Alpha's turn to seek accountability, says Kejriwal
- 9:51 AM IST, Aug 15Rahul Gandhi's message on Independence Day 2026
- 9:37 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi announces AI training for 1 crore youth
- 9:29 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi greets NCC cadets after speech | Photo
- 9:16 AM IST, Aug 15List of big announcements by PM Modi today
- 9:12 AM IST, Aug 15India transformed from 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy, says PM Modi
- 8:54 AM IST, Aug 15‘I need a help from you,’ PM Modi's appeal to youth
- 8:48 AM IST, Aug 15‘Coaching classes burden on poor, middle class’, PM explains move
- 8:40 AM IST, Aug 15Free online coaching for students for different exams, PM Modi announces
- 8:37 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi hails Indian youth, says they can fulfil ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream
- 8:30 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi says Centre and states need to work in tandem
- 8:29 AM IST, Aug 15Set goal to have 50 Indian firms under Fortune 500
- 8:28 AM IST, Aug 15Every global artist wants to perform in India, says Modi, calls for concert economy boom
- 8:26 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi heaps praise on India's ‘soft power’, says it can attract tourists
- 8:23 AM IST, Aug 15India capable of a blue economy, says PM Modi
- 8:21 AM IST, Aug 15AI, robotics, data centre find focus in PM Modi's speech
- 8:17 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi calls for boost to manufacturing sector
- 8:15 AM IST, Aug 15India on ‘reform express’, will move to next level in coming days, says Modi
- 8:11 AM IST, Aug 15India a respectable country for the world, has a stable govt, says Modi
- 8:08 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi recalls rumour mongering during Covid-19 pandemic
- 8:06 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi hails India's first hydrogen-run train, calls it ‘most powerful’
- 8:03 AM IST, Aug 15Modi explains how India's no-go area of sea turned into go-ahead area
- 7:56 AM IST, Aug 15Energy security, critical minerals, semiconductors find focus in PM's speech
- 7:54 AM IST, Aug 15‘India can’t be dependent on other nations,' says Modi, hails semiconductor plants
- 7:46 AM IST, Aug 15We will become Viksit Bharat in 2047, says PM Modi
- 7:44 AM IST, Aug 15‘When dreams are bigger, our capabilities also grow’
- 7:42 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi shows support for flood-affected families
- 7:41 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi begins Red Fort speech on Independence Day
- 7:40 AM IST, Aug 15Watch Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Vande Mataram ring out for first time from Red Fort
- 7:33 AM IST, Aug 15Full version of Vande Mataram rings out of Red Fort on Independence Day for first time
- 7:29 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi seen wearing red tie-and-dye turban for Red Fort address
- 7:28 AM IST, Aug 15Watch PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
- 7:24 AM IST, Aug 15Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes PM Modi
- 7:18 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi's convoy arrives at Red Fort
- 7:14 AM IST, Aug 15Vande Mataram and a historic first on Independence Day
- 7:12 AM IST, Aug 15Why does Pakistan celebrate Independence Day one day before India?
- 7:09 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day
- 7:04 AM IST, Aug 15How many times has PM Modi delivered I-Day address in the past?
- 6:56 AM IST, Aug 15Check Delhi metro timings for today
- 6:49 AM IST, Aug 15Iran and Israel wish India on Independence Day
- 6:45 AM IST, Aug 15US extends greetings to India, hails ties between PM Modi and President Trump
- 6:39 AM IST, Aug 15Is it the 79th or the 80th Independence Day?
- 6:30 AM IST, Aug 15Check HT India's YouTube channel here for live streaming of Independence Day celebrations
- 6:27 AM IST, Aug 15When and where to watch PM Modi's speech LIVE?
- 6:24 AM IST, Aug 15PM Modi wishes India on Independence Day, remembers freedom fighters
- 6:19 AM IST, Aug 15Rain likely during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi today
- 6:16 AM IST, Aug 15Where will PM Modi deliver his address from?
Independence Day 2026 highlights: President Droupadi Murmu hosted an At Home Reception on Saturday on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, which witnessed attendance from several personalities. This included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CJI Surya Kant, along with several Union ministers....Read More
Earlier today, during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon different subjects – from calling for a boost to India's manufacturing, semiconductors and critical minerals sectors to announcing free online coaching classes for students in a big outreach to the Gen Z. His announcements and remarks came as part of his 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision.
This year’s Independence Day programme was also special because it spotlighted 150 years of Vande Mataram. For the first time, Vande Mataram rung out from the Red Fort.
Around 27,000 people, including youth innovators, interns, entrepreneurs, and students, have joined the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates, key moments and major developments throughout the day.
Top quotes from PM Modi's speech:
Free coaching classes: “Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth.”
New strides for India: “The country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly”.
Census appeal to youth: “I seek one or two hours from the youth. I appeal to youngsters to actively participate in ongoing Census exercise. India needs help of youth, they must assume leadership, spare time for census process”.
Naxalism nears end: “Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have snatched away the young sons of countless mothers and shattered the dreams of families across the country…Today, I am happy to say that Naxalite and Maoist violence no longer has the strength to sustain itself and is breathing its last. We are moving towards completely eliminating it.”
Big praise for youth: “I want to tell the youth of the country: come forward with your dreams; we will ensure there is no shortage of resources. We have created a mechanism with ₹1 lakh crore to strengthen your ideas, innovation and capabilities. New opportunities have emerged in research, while Digital India and affordable data have empowered the youth.”
50+ youth mentions in PM Modi's speech
The youth outreach was evident in PM Modi's speech by the number of times he referred to them through different phrases. According to a PTI report, the prime minister referred to the youth of the country as many as 52 times, using terms like "yuva shakti" (youth power), "saathiyon" (friends), "naujawan" (youth) and "yuva" (youth).
His announcements for the youth included free online coaching for exam courses, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and widening of the civil defence network, among others.
Rahul, Kharge a no-show at Red Fort
For the second year in a row, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. They missed the event last year too, after a row over their seating during the 2024 event.
Gandhi was seated in the fifth or penultimate row in the VIP area when he came to hear PM Modi’s speech at the Red Fort that year. The Opposition saw this seating plan as an "insult", even as the government argued that arrangements were tweaked to accommodate Olympians attending the event.
Anti-terror response plan, 1,000+ CCTV cameras
Delhi turned into a fortress ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with additional checks across the city and on entry and exit points, and special security arrangements at Red Fort. According to news agency PTI, a multi-layered anti-terror response plan and over 1,000 CCTV cameras with AI-based video analytics have been deployed at Red Fort.
"Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of incidents reported in the national capital last year, with a focus on ensuring that people attending the celebrations face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.
Multiple layers of checking and screening took place at Red Fort.
Historic first on I-Day 2026
In a historic first, the national song Vande Mataram rung out from the ramparts of the Red Fort at this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The national song was played by the band after PM Modi arrived at Red Fort and before he hoisted the national flag.
Updates to this live blog have ended.
Independence Day 2026: Key highlights
• On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon many subjects, including energy security, critical minerals and semiconductors. The Prime Minister reiterated the govt's resolve to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.
• PM Modi said that India commands respect across the world and has a stable government. “This is why we have had a FTA (Free Trade Agreements) with many countries since 2014,” PM Modi said.
• PM Modi said India should become an innovation hub. Emphasising how Artificial Intelligence, robotics, space, quantum and data centres are gaining prominence, PM Modi said: “Emerging technologies are challenging us every moment. We can't be a market for the world but should be an innovation hub.”
• PM Modi announced free online coaching for various exams to help students and their families save thousands. “The youth have a very important role in the journey towards a developed India. Not only that, they will also be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. Therefore, we have to link the goal of a developed India with our youth and move forward," he said.
• For the second year in a row, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. They missed the event last year too, after a row over their seating during the 2024 event.
• US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended 80th Independence Day greetings to India. In a detailed message, he hailed ties between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi.
• The National Flag was hoisted for the first time in Boter village of Abujhmad forest region in Chhattisgarh on Independence Day. The area was once naxal-affected.
• Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam extended greetings to India on Independence Day, saying both nations share a robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that is underpinned by close people-to-people ties.
• Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday warned the Centre over students' protests against irregularities in education and recruitment examinations, saying the agitation could intensify.
• Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. According to a post on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian President hailed the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Tricolour hosted for first time in Boter village of Chhattisgarh on I-Day
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The National Flag was hoisted for the first time in Boter village of Abujhmad forest region in Chhattisgarh on Independence Day, PTI news agency reported
The area was once naxal-affected.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: ‘True that Maoists have received setback,’ says TMC MLA Saugata Roy on PM Modi's speech
TMC MLA Saugata Roy on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “right” on naxals receiving a “setback”, in his speech from the Red Fort on Saturday.
“This is true that the Maoists have received a setback. Their main base Chhattisgarh they have been wiped out. Modi is right about that. In the country, no political party prefers naxals. Even Manmohan Singh said Maoism is the biggest security threat in the country,” Roy told PTI news agency.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Family, army personnel pay tribute to martyr Naib Subedar Chuni Lal in Doda
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Army personnel and family members of martyr Naib Subedar Chuni Lal paid tribute to him in Doda on the 80th Independence Day.
Chuni Lal was martyred in 2007, and was awarded three bravery awards – Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal (Gallantry) – for his services.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated in colours of National Flag
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated in the colours of the National Flag on Saturday.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Odisha Governor remembers freedom fighters, highlights Constitution as ‘guiding framework’
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati extended his greetings on the 80th Independence Day, saying it holds “special significance for every citizen of our country.”
“On this sacred occasion, we respectfully remember the extraordinary patriotism, selfless dedication, immense courage and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Their collective efforts united the nation and brought us the dawn of freedom,” he said.
He added, “As a democratic and sovereign nation, we realise the dream of self-governance which was further strengthened with the adoption of our Constitution. Since then our Constitution has served as a guiding framework for safeguarding the rights, dignity and responsibility of every citizen.”
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Procession carrying 1,111-foot tricolour taken out in Navi Mumbai
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: A procession in which participants carried a 1,111-foot national flag was taken out in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area on Saturday, PTI news agency reported.
The event titled Tiranga Yatra was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The flag march commenced at Ramsheth Thakur Public School and concluded at Utsav Chowk, covering a distance of around 3.5 kms.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: President Murmu greets attendees at her At Home Reception
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu greeted leaders and other attendees at her At Home Reception on the occasion of Independence Day.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Former prez Kovind, CJI Surya Kant, LS Speaker Birla attend President's At Home Reception
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Former president Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind, former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CJI Surya Kant attended the At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Independence Day.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi greets leaders at President's At Home Reception
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted leaders at President Droupadi Murmu's At Home Reception.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi reaches at President's At Home Reception
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the At Home Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Defence minister reaches at President's At Home Reception
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: On Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the At Home Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Singapore President extends greetings
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam extended greetings to India on Independence Day, saying both nations share a robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that is underpinned by close people-to-people ties.
In a letter to his Indian counterpart, Draupadi Murmu, penned on August 15, President Shanmugaratnam President Shanmugaratnam also noted that the two countries' cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas of skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: ‘Fix ‘ghapla’, or will have to protest again,’ says Baba Ramdev to PM Modi
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday warned the Centre over students' protests against irregularities in education and recruitment examinations, saying the agitation could intensify.
“I don't support anarchy and lawlessness under the garb of protests. But there is no denying there are a lot of ghapla (scams) in the country. Kindly fix this, or else Baba Ramdev will have to protest again,” PTI cited him as saying.
“There is chaos everywhere in the country. Children are complaining that there are no teachers in their schools. Basic facilities like electricity, water and toilets are missing. Cheating is rampant in some places, while question papers are being leaked in others. In government job interviews, corruption runs as high as 99%. Selections are being done along the lines of caste and religion. This is highly offensive and against the Constitution.” he further added.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: ‘Freedom means complete liberation from anarchy, backwardness, poverty,’ says UP CM
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that freedom does not merely mean political freedom but complete liberation from anarchy, backwardness, poverty, illiteracy and inequality.
In his address on Independence Day after hoisting the Tricolour at his residence, Adityanath saidthe sense of freedom that every Indian experiences today is the result of the sacrifices, penance and martyrdom of “Mother India's great sons”, PTI news agency reported.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Assembly LoP interacts with Gen Z, says 'students must not suffer due to failures of system'
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully held an interaction with the youth in Jaipur and discussed issues related to education, unemployment, artificial intelligence, political participation, infrastructure and corruption, PTI news agency reported.
Nearly 50 students from different streams participated in the programme. "Students should not suffer because of failures in the system," he said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE | No govt doctors' retirement till March, 2027, release of salary arrears: Himachal CM's assurances
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his Independence Day speech, said that no government doctor would retire till March 31, 2027.
He further announced the release of salary arrears of class IV employees amounting to ₹20,000 by the month-end, PTI news agency reported. Sukhu announced a hike of ₹1,000 in ASHA incentives and revised remuneration of ₹25,000 to staff nurses, pharmacists, operation theatre assistants and laboratory technicians under the National Health Mission (NHM).
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: VHP alleges Cong insulted Vande Mataram, demands apology
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Vishva Hindu Parishad accused the Congress of "publicly insulting" India by objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at an Independence Day event at its headquarters on Saturday, demanding an apology for the same, PTI news agency reported.
The Congress denied the charges and asserted that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Sonia Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.
“On one hand, for the first time after 80 years, the complete Vande Mataram reverberated from Parliament and the ramparts of the Red Fort, while on the other hand, the same Congress which knelt before the Muslim League in 1937 and cut Vande Mataram into pieces has once again displayed the same appeasement and divisive mindset and insulted Vande Mataram,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Putin hails India's ‘remarkable progress’; greets PM Modi, President Murmu
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.
According to a post on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian President hailed the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena.
“Moscow and New Delhi are engaged in fruitful cooperation across a wide range of areas and coordinate closely within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral institutions,” Putin said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen extends Independence Day greetings
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wished his "Indian friends" on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday.
"Happy Independence Day, to every single one of my Indian friends! I love your country so much! I love all the kind people! Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: 'Suryapath Tiranga' begins from India's High Commission in Fiji
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: 'Suryapath Tiranga' -- a first-of-its-kind initiative, involving several Indian missions, from east to west, under which the images of the tricolour is being "digitally relayed" across multiple time zones, began from India's High Commission in Fiji on Saturday to mark the country's 80th Independence Day.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police hoists tricolour at headquarters on 80th Independence Day
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The tricolour was ceremonially hoisted at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday to mark the 80th Independence Day, with senior officers calling upon the force to uphold the values of freedom, justice, equality and dignity, PTI news agency reported.
Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana hoisted the national flag on the lawns of the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road and extended Independence Day greetings to the force personnel and their families.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar | Watch
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Manipur CM hoists National Flag at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, ANI news agency reported.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Indian Army hoists Tricolour in Ramban
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The Indian Army marked India’s 80th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at Chanderkote in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Army personnel, officials, ex-servicemen and local residents gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah hails PM Modi’s roadmap for developed India
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, saying it laid out a comprehensive roadmap for building a developed India with a focus on a “Drug-Free India”, “Secure India” and “Nation First”.
“On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, while addressing the nation, presented a comprehensive roadmap for building a developed India in the spirit of 'Drug-Free India', 'Secure India', and 'Nation First'. Prime Minister ji, while mentioning the unprecedented progress made in semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, and railway-transport over the past 12 years, gave the mantra of the seven powers of 'Saptadhara' to take the country to new heights and make it self-reliant in all sectors,” Shah posted on X.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Indian embassy in London felicitates chess champions Shreyas Royal, Bodhana Sivanandan
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The Indian High Commission in London hosted celebrations to mark India’s 80th Independence Day and felicitated chess champions Shreyas Royal and Bodhana Sivanandan for their achievements, reported PTI.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi thanks Nepal PM, says ‘committed to working together’
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah for his greetings on India’s 80th Independence Day, saying New Delhi remains committed to strengthening the countries’ longstanding ties.
“Thank you Prime Minister Balendra Shah for your warm greetings.
We are committed to working together to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilizational ties between India and Nepal for the mutual prosperity and well-being of the people of our nations,” Modi said in a post on X.
Earlier, Nepal’s Prime Minister’s Office had extended greetings to Modi and the people of India on Independence Day.
“On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the friendly people and Government of India.
May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead,” it said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Massive Tiranga Rally reaches Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Students carrying out a massive Tiranga Rally to mark India’s 80th Independence Day reached Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Saturday.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Australian PM extends freedom day greetings
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extends greetings for the 80th Independence Day,
A statement read: "I send my best wishes to all who are celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day. The path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope. In the eight decades since that most extraordinary of days, India has gone from strength to strength. Today, as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, India fills us with awe at the scale of its achievements and the vastness of its potential. As I said to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit, our relationship has never been more consequential, a truth that was on full display amid the energetic welcome he received here."
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Opposition takes dig at PM Modi's speech fumble at Red Fort
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Opposition leaders Pawan Khera and Arvind Kejriwal took digs at PM Modi after the prime minister appeared to fumble during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
Sharing the part of the video on social media, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, “Superhuman without teleprompter (Mahamanav bina teleprompter ke).” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared the clip, describing Modi as “An under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister.”
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Vande Mataram rung out at Red Fort on I-Day for first time
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: In a historic first, the national song Vande Mataram rung out from the ramparts of the Red Fort at this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The national song was played by the band after PM Modi arrived at Red Fort and before he hoisted the national flag.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Embassies of US, China, France, Germany, Iran extend wishes to India
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Embassies and missions from various countries, including US, China, France, Germany and Iran, extended wishes to India on Independence Day 2026.
The high commissioners of Australia, Bangladesh and Singapore also joined in extending wishes on the landmark occasion.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Opposition already backed women's reservation bill in 2023' Sule responds to PM's appeal
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Hours after PM Modi appealed all leaders to back the women's reservation bill in state assemblies and Lok Sabha, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said: "The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. We have already passed it: With one voice, one vote, together. This bill was passed in both Houses simultaneously."
When asked who PM Modi was referring to with his "dimagi Naxal" remarks during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Sule said, "I don't know about that. You will have to ask the Honourable Prime Minister."
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra hoist tricolour | Watch
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha hoisted tricolour alongside his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: As India celebrates Independence, Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Taliban government is celebrating five years of ruling Afghanistan on Saturday, the same day India is celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Read full story here
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: 'Under-confident, nervous and shaky PM, says Kejriwal on Modi's speech
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal shared a clip from PM Modi's Independence Day speech and said he appeared “under-confident, nervous and shaky” in it.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Youth mentioned 52 times in PM Modi's Red Fort speech
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi's outreach to the youth during his Red Fort speech was fairly evident, with as many as 52 mentions to the term, according to a PTI report.
The prime minister referred to the youth of the country as many as 52 times, using terms like "yuva shakti" (youth power), "saathiyon" (friends), "naujawan" (youth) and "yuva" (youth), the report said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'dimaagi Naxals' attack during Red Fort speech
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: During his Red Fort address, PM Modi said Naxalism was nearing the end, but also took a dig at what he termed “dimagi naxals”. Hitting back, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister first attacked his opponents as "urban Naxals" and is now calling them "dimaagi Naxals". He termed Modi a "master abuser" in entire political science.
“First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation. It is a separate matter that he ends up doing whatever these so-called 'urban naxals' or now 'dimaagi naxals' are demanding or advocating,” he said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police contingent marches during Red Fort Parade | Pic
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Jaishankar, Vaishnaw, Joshi join celebrations at Red Fort | Photo
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Union ministers S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi were seen with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PoJK situation shows leaders took right decision 80 years ago, says Omar Abdullah
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Reflecting on the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said some decisions taken 80 years ago were right. "...When I look across the border and across the Line of Control (LoC) today at their prevailing conditions, I realise that the decision taken by our leaders for us 80 years ago was indeed the right decision. Those who raised that call, 'Hamlawar Khabardar', were right, and the sacrifices they rendered were fully justified," he said.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke kickstarts School Thik Karo campaign, shares clip
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke kickstarted the School Thik Karo campaign on Independence Day. He shared a video of himself on a school audit. “Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities. I spoke to the Sarpanch of my village, who has assured that the Panchayat will resolve all these issues within a week. Change is possible when we come together and act,” Dipke said in a tweet.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Actor Trisha attends celebrations in Tamil Nadu, sits next to CM Vijay's parents
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Actor Trisha was seen at Independence Day celebration in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. A video shared by news agency ANI showed her sitting next to CM Vijay's parents.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Lalu Yadav participates in celebrations, Tej Pratap hoists flag in Patna
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav participated in Independence Day celebrations at the party office in Patna on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jan Shakti Janata Dal national president Tej Pratap Yadav hoisted the national flag in Patna
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Chinese Ambassador to India attends I-Day celebrations at Red Fort
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort today. “Warm congratulations to India on the 80th anniversary of independence,” the official wrote on X, sharing pictures from Red Fort.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: ‘From Red Fort, PM claims credit for everything’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: During a speech on Independence Day, Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly accused PM Modi of taking credit for everything. "From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him," he said, according to an ANI report.
He further claimed that Congress 90% contribution to the development currently in India. "We improved people's financial condition, not changed names. But these people just take credit. This will not go on for long," he added.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Odisha CM announces free textbooks for students of Classes 9 and 10
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the government would provide free textbooks for Classes 9 and 10, reported news agency PTI. Earlier today, the CM hoisted the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar, joining citizens and officials across the state in commemorating the country's Independence Day.
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: ‘Congress has 90% contribution in development you see today’, says Kharge
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the Congress had 90% hand in development seen in the present in India. “The development you see in the country today is because of Congress. Congress has 90% contribution in development you witnessed in the country today. We improved people's financial condition, not change names. But, these people just take credit. This will not go on for long,” Kharge said, in a dig at the government.