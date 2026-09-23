Three Maoists surrender in Bankura with AK-47, INSAS rifles: West Bengal Police

Three members of the CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the West Bengal Police with AK-47 and INSAS rifles in Bankura district on Wednesday, police said. Three Maoists surrendered before West Bengal Police with AK-47 and INSAS rifles, with police saying they faced around 80 cases in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

“Three Maoist cadres who were active since 2006-2007 surrendered before the police in Bankura district. At least 80 cases were pending against them in various police stations in West Bengal and Jharkhand. All of them were carrying rewards announced by the Jharkhand government,” said a senior officer of the West Bengal Police.

The trio was identified as Jaba Mahato, Nayantara Sahu and Ramprasad Mandi. While Mahato and Sahu were members of the zonal committee, Mandi was a regional committee member.

The surrender comes days after the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested Asim Mandal, a top-level Maoist leader and the last central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Mandal had been absconding after Misir Besra, a politburo member of the outlawed group, was arrested. Besra was arrested from Dhanbad on July 28 during a joint operation by Cobra-9, the Intelligence Bureau and Jharkhand Police. Officials said that after Besra was held, the arrest of Mandal was only a matter of time.

“The three surrendered their arms which include AK-47 and INSAS rifles. This reveals how prominent and active they were in the outfit. The arms were looted from the police. The criminal proceedings against them will continue,” said an officer.