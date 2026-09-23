Indian seafarer killed in torpedo attack on MV Cape Dao near Oman

An Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao on Wednesday on Wednesday. The surviving crew members are safe at present on a jetty ashore in Oman. (Sourced)

The carrier, which was en route from Mina Saqr to India via the Oman route when two torpedoes reportedly hit its port side, impacting the vessel’s accommodation and part of the engine room.

The vessel had 28 crew members on board, of which 20 were Indian nationals. The deceased seafarer was identified as Suraj Yadav.

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What do we know about the attack? Manoj Yadav of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, a trade union affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said Suraj Yadav, who hailed from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, was killed when MV Cape Dao was attacked while sailing to India.

“28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian. Two torpedoes hit Port side C-deck (accommodation) • Port side hull (engine room),” Manoj Yadav said in a post on X.

A report prepared by the directorate of Maritime Administration also confirmed that the vessel had 28 crew onboard, including 20 Indian seafarers — 17 from RPSL Keyline Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd., 1 from RPSL NavSukh Marine and 2 from RPSL Caspia Shipmanagement.

While the crew onboard were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman, Suraj Yadav (Wiper) from Keyline Maritime Services reportedly sustained a head injury and succumbed to his wounds. The deceased seafarer's next of kin were informed of the incident via telephone.

The surviving crew members are safe at present on a jetty ashore in Oman. This includes 4th Engineer Devraj from NavSukh Marine – who had sustained a minor injury – and two Indian crew members from Caspia Shipmanagement.

The respective RPSLs are coordinating with the Owners/Managers and detailed reports/FIRs are awaited. Further updates will be shared as received.

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‘Innocent civilian seafarers being killed’: FSUI demands accountability The Forward Seamen's Union of India, which announced that all seafarers will wear black ribbons on September 25 to protest the incident, said the vessel was hit twice and the injured taken to safety.

The union flagged the deaths of Indian seafarers in the past few months, while demanding accountability for the incidents/

“We are failing in every front to protect seafarer. India has to send its Navy to protect seafarers. The geopolitical talks and diplomatic talks have failed. Cape Dao was hit on upper deck area and this shows India has failed to protect seafarers,” Manoj Yadav of FSUI said.

He further added, “Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz. FSUI demands immediate accountability, safe passage, and justice for Suraj Yadav and every Indian seafarer still at risk.”

Prior to this incident, 10 seafarers have died in the Strait of Hormuz and 12 others injured in attacks on four Indian ships and 60 foreign flagged vessels since the start of the West Asia Crisis.