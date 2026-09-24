Greater Noida bus that caught fire had 9 challans in Delhi for overspeeding, improper parking

The bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone on the expressway in the Jewar police station area.

“This bus has nine challans in Delhi, mostly for overspeeding and improper parking,” Ramesh told ANI.

The bus that caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, killing nine passengers, had nine challans in Delhi, mostly for overspeeding and improper parking, DCP Traffic Central Range K Ramesh said on Thursday.

How did the fire start on the bus in Greater Noida?

How did the fire start on the bus in Greater Noida?

Why did the driver and conductor of the bus refuse to stop despite warnings from passengers?

Why did the driver and conductor of the bus refuse to stop despite warnings from passengers?

What were the traffic violations associated with the Greater Noida bus that caught fire?

What were the traffic violations associated with the Greater Noida bus that caught fire?

Ramesh said the vehicle had a valid permit and that traffic authorities would also examine the fact that it was an old vehicle.

“This vehicle does have a valid permit up to October 26. Still, since it's an old vehicle, we will do that too. We will take general precautions and keep an eye on it going forward,” Ramesh added.

Also Read: PM Modi condoles Greater Noida bus fire, announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased

On the non-payment of challans, Ramesh said there is currently no rule to impound a vehicle solely for that reason.

“Regarding the non-payment of challans, there is currently no rule to impound a vehicle for it. Recently, there have been amendments to the CMVR Act regarding this. Action is being taken against those who aren't paying their challans. They are also adding conditions where drivers won't be able to renew their driving insurance. But at present, we don't have any such rules,” he said.

“If the drivers do not have a permit or 5 years of experience, we consider these types of violations as serious and impound the bus accordingly,” he added.

Nine passengers killed in fire The bus caught fire late Wednesday night while carrying 35 passengers. The driver and conductor have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the driver and conductor allegedly refused to stop the bus despite passengers alerting them about a burning smell and told passengers, “Die if you want to, but we won't stop the bus.”

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said more than 20 passengers were rescued safely. When police and fire personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation.

What caused the fire? Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ajeet Kumar Singh said the incident occurred around 11.20 pm on Wednesday and said the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The FIR was registered at the Jewar police station on a complaint by passenger Suneel Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur district.

Kumar said he boarded the Raj Kalpana Travels bus from Kashmere Gate around 9 pm on Wednesday. Around the 33-km mark on the Yamuna Expressway, passengers noticed a burning smell from the driver's cabin.

“Despite being alerted, the driver dismissed the situation and said it was nothing unusual. He did not stop to inspect the vehicle,” he claimed.

Bidis, cigarettes in cabin “The driver and the conductor continued smoking bidis and cigarettes in the cabin. Shortly afterwards, flames erupted near the driver's seat,” he claimed.

By the time the bus stopped, the fire had spread and the vehicle was filled with smoke. Kumar said he and several passengers managed to jump out, while some remained trapped inside.

The driver and conductor managed to flee, while many passengers suffered burns and were taken to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Police are making efforts to identify the nine deceased.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)