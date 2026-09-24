Tejasvi Surya’s wife recounts ‘traumatic’ train ride, says 40 men talked loudly for 5 hours

Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad has recounted her “traumatic” train journey where a group of middle-aged men occupied most of the coach and inconvenienced other passengers by talking and laughing loudly. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya with his wife Sivasri Skandaprasad outside Parliament House. (Shrikant Singh/PTI)

Skandaprasad, who is married to Tejasvi Surya, the BJP Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, said that the group of 40 men became a public nuisance by shouting and talking loudly for the entirety of the five-hour journey.

Sivasri Skandaprasad traumatic train ride “I had a traumatic train ride today,” Sivasri Skandaprasad said in an X post this morning.

The singer and founder of Ahuti said that while artists “thrive in silence”, her own wish for a silent train journey was shattered by the large group of men in her coach.

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She said the group took up much of the 56-seater train coach and continued talking non-stop for the whole ride.

“As artists, we have a 100 thoughts running. And we thrive in silence,” wrote Skandaprasad.

“But imagine a group of 40 middle aged adults occupying a 56 seater coach and talking so loudly to everyone for 5 hours. Non stop.”