Who is Francisco Ivan Mendiola? Miami International Airport shooting suspect faces multiple charges - 5 things to know

Francisco Ivan Mendiola has been charged after four shots were fired towards a Miami International Airport terminal, striking a trash can and an unoccupied vehicle. Francisco Ivan Mendiola was charged over the shooting incident at the Miami International Airport. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The incident on Wednesday, September 23, prompted large law enforcement response at the the ninth busiest airport in the US (as per 2025 numbers).

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office noted that deputies responded to the airport around 4:05pm after reports of shots fired. Detective Joseph Peguero Rivera said that it was an isolated incident and authorities later clarified that there was no active shooter threat and no injuries that had come from the shooting. MIA further clarified that all passengers and employees were safe.

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Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Francisco Ivan Mendiola, the man charged over the MIA shooting incident.