Trump slammed for ‘wincing’ during flypast video with China's Xi: ‘Embarrassment on world stage’

President Donald Trump 's video next to China's Xi Jinping went viral on social media as the world leaders for a state visit. The Republican appeared to wince during a flypast he had organized, while Xi stood next to Trump, looking unperturbed.

In the video, Trump could be seen holding up a salute, but as a plane goes by he looks up appears to bare his teeth and then looks in Xi's direction. A flypast is a planned flight of a group of aircraft, usually held to honor special events, national holidays, or memorials.

What were the planned events during Xi Jinping's state visit to the US?

What were the planned events during Xi Jinping's state visit to the US?

Why did Trump appear to wince during the flypast with Xi Jinping?

Why did Trump appear to wince during the flypast with Xi Jinping?

This is not the first time Trump has organized a flyby or a flypast. In 2025, when Trump greeted Vladimir Putin , a B-2 stealth bomber and fighter jets flew overhead. While the Russian president took note of the planes, China's Xi did not seem to have any reaction in the clips shared online. The contrasting way Trump and Xi reacted as the plane flew overhead has been highlighted in some of the comments on social media.

Donald Trump faces flak for ‘wincing’ during flypast Trump's reaction was widely slammed online with many feeling the US President had failed in his show of strength. Given that Trump himself had arranged for the flypast, many questioned why he was surprised by the planes flying overhead in the first place.

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“Trump winched and acted startled, over the very event he personally ordered to impress the leader of China, Xi Jinping, who didn't even flinch during the traditional ceremonial flyover of US B1 bombers. Once again he's an embarrassment on the world stage,” one wrote.

Another added “Xi barely even looks at Trump’s military spectacle. Trump winces as the B-1 flies over. The “show” looks more like a photo-op than strength.” Yet another said “Trump orders a low B-1 flyover as a show of force but it backfires.”

However, some of Trump's supporters backed the show of military strength. “President Trump has an entire SQUADRON of American fighter jets chilling on the tarmac right next to where Xi's plane will be parking here shortly. Our stealth fighters are MILES better than anything China can produce,” conservative political commentator and independent journalist Nick Sortor wrote.

Xi's visit to the US This is Xi's first visit to the US in more than a decade. He arrived in Washington on Wednesday and was greeted planeside by President Trump in a rare move. First Lady Melania Trump was also present as Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan arrived in the US.

Xi is visiting for three days and much pomp is expected, including a dinner at the White House.