Angel Island controlled burns: Smoke affects Oakland, Alameda, Berkely and Richmond; poor air quality reported

As the controlled burns at the Angel Island State Park in California started again on Wednesday afternoon, residents in areas east of Angel Island complained that the smoke was affecting air quality. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Oakland, which lies just east of Angel Island, was most affected by the smoke. The nearby areas of Alameda, Berkeley and even Richmond seemed to be affected by the smoke from the controlled burns.

The burns are being conducted by the California State Parks, Cal Fire and the Marin County Fire Department. They initially started on September 8, but were paused briefly. The operation resumed on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue up to Saturday. A total of 260 acres will be burned, with only 62 acres burned so far.

California State Parks has said that the prescribed burns are being conducted to reduce the risk of wildfire. It will cut down the size of the grassland significantly.

The California Fire Department has said that smoke will be visible in the areas of San Francisco Bay between 9am PDT and 6pm PDT till Saturday.