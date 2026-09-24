Jason Landry update: New details as Texas State student’s remains identified after nearly 6 years

A Facebook page dedicated to the search for Landry also acknowledged the identification Wednesday afternoon, sharing a message from his family expressing gratitude to those who supported them during the years of uncertainty.

The remains were found in the 1400 block of Biggs Road, close to the intersection with Salt Flat Road. Investigators said the location was outside the area that had previously been designated for searches.

DNA testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification conclusively matched the remains to Landry, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Landry’s family has been notified of the identification.

Almost six years after Jason Landry disappeared while driving from Texas State University toward his hometown of Missouri City, authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered near the site where his vehicle was found belong to him, according to KVUE report.

“Today, we found out that the remains found recently were confirmed to be Jason’s. While we grieve his passing, we are so thankful to all of you who have prayed for our family during these difficult years of waiting," the statement read.

Also read | Neria Leiter health update: US envoy Yechiel Leiter’s son critically injured in West Bank attack; alleged video surfaces

The identification has not shed light on how Landry died. Authorities said the skeletal remains could not determine his cause of death, while investigators found no signs suggesting foul play.

What happened to Jason Landry? Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020, after leaving his apartment in San Marcos and beginning his drive back to Missouri City. His silver Nissan Altima was later discovered crashed and abandoned near Salt Flat Road in Luling early the following morning.

The vehicle was found just north of 2379 Salt Flat Road, prompting authorities to launch a search for Landry and investigate what had happened after the crash.

Investigators later noted that Landry appeared to have removed his clothing before leaving the area. Several of his belongings remained behind, including a backpack, laptop, gaming equipment, toiletries and a usable amount of marijuana.

Caldwell County authorities confirmed on Sept. 18 that they were working to identify human remains found near the Salt Flat Road area and determine whether they belonged to Landry. The DNA analysis has now provided that answer.

Investigation into Landry’s disappearance The circumstances surrounding Landry’s disappearance have remained disputed over the years.

Some investigators have believed that Landry left the crash site on his own and that his disappearance was not connected to a crime. Others have pointed to evidence they believe could indicate that he was the victim of a criminal act.

Also read | Ole Miss students express fear after 2 peers tragically die, ‘Can’t even know what you can trust…’

The latest discovery confirms Landry’s identity but does not resolve those competing theories. Authorities said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains without a confirmed explanation.