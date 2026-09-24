Candace Owens calls sharing Erika Kirk footage ‘deeply disturbing’ in Andrew Wilson clash: ‘Have some self-respect’
Candace Owens challenges Andrew Wilson’s footage claims, calls sharing Erika Kirk video ‘deeply disturbing’ and demands direct confirmation.
Candace Owens has sharply challenged Andrew Wilson over footage involving Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk, calling the sharing of the video “deeply disturbing” and questioning whether it proves anything about Erika’s whereabouts. In a recent post, Owens also disputed the value of metadata linked to the footage.
She said metadata on an iPhone photo or video can be edited and claimed she had changed the metadata on an old 2019 video to match the information presented by Wilson. Owens said she wants a direct statement from Erika Kirk about who recorded the footage.
Candace Owens challenges Andrew Wilson over Erika Kirk footage
Owens directly addressed Wilson in her post, writing: “Andrew. I’ve come to the realization that you really aren’t that bright so I’m going to explain something to you that I believe you likely do not know. You can just edit metadata on any photo in your iPhone. You can do that right now.”
She then gave what she described as an example: “As an example—this is a video from 2019. I just now edited it to match your metadata.”
The point of Owens’ argument was that metadata alone, in her view, does not establish when or where the footage was actually recorded. Her claim about editing the metadata was presented as her own demonstration, rather than independent verification of the footage’s history.
Also Read: Candace Owens fires back at Blake Neff after Erika Kirk’s Idaho event sparks ‘dishonesty’ row: ‘students were forced’
Owens calls sharing Charlie Kirk video ‘deeply disturbing’
Owens also questioned why private footage of Charlie Kirk with his children was shared with Wilson.
She wrote: “Please stop. If you don’t know something as basic as this about your iPhone, you need to just stop speaking altogether. There is no reason to commit to being Turning Point’s jester. It’s not worth the money. Please have some self-respect as a man and retire from this clown position.”
Owens then said she would accept a direct statement from Erika Kirk instead. “A simple on-record statement, directly from Erika Kirk will suffice,” she wrote.
In her earlier comments about the footage, Owens described the sharing of what she called final family moments of Charlie with his children as “deeply disturbing.”
Also Read: Candace Owens, TPUSA fight over 'secret event' for Idaho school kids; Erika Kirk dragged in - here's all that happened
Candace Owens asks Andrew Wilson about Tyler Robinson case
Owens ended the post by turning the focus toward the criminal case involving Tyler Robinson, who is charged in connection with Charlie Kirk’s killing.
“As an aside, have you learned the charges against Tyler Robinson yet? I feel that’s a better place for you to begin,” Owens wrote.
Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses in the case.
The latest exchange does not establish who recorded the family footage or independently prove Erika Kirk’s location. Those points remain disputed by Owens and Wilson as they continue their public argument over the material.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More