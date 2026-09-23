Meat recall: 167,639 pounds of products recalled over fake USDA mark

Star Meat Delivery Inc. is recalling about 167,639 pounds of raw meat products after federal officials found that the products were made without required federal inspection. The recall includes raw pork, beef and goat products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Star Meat Delivery recalls beef, pork and goat meat over a fake USDA mark. (Shutterstock)

FSIS announced the recall on Tuesday, saying the products also carried a false USDA mark of inspection. Star Meat Delivery Inc. is based in Lucama, North Carolina. FSIS warned consumers to avoid any recalled product carrying the establishment number “EST. 1363”, according to the Quartz.

Meat sold nationwide That distributor then sent the meat to retail stores and restaurants across the United States, meaning consumers in different parts of the country could have purchased the recalled products.

Consumers may not see the A&D Foods name on the meat they bought. This is because grocery stores sometimes place their own labels over the original packaging, including labels with the price and safe-handling instructions, according to the Quartz.

Recalled meat products The recall covers 23 different types of meat products, according to FSIS. The recalled items include goat cuts, ribeye slices, beef oxtail, beef short ribs and beef feet.

Other recalled beef products include beef shanks and menudo mix. The recall also includes pork chorizo, pork chops, pork feet, pork ribs and ground pork.

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Several varieties of pork Boston cuts are also part of the recall. FSIS has classified the recall as Class I, which is the agency’s most serious recall category. A Class I recall is used when eating the recalled product could reasonably be expected to cause serious health problems or death, according to FSIS.

Food safety risk FSIS found the problem during its regular checks. The agency said meat made without federal inspection can be unsafe. It may contain allergens that are not listed on the label, harmful germs or other unsafe substances. No illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled meat have been reported so far.

However, FSIS said some of the recalled meat may still be available to consumers. Some products could still be sitting in consumers’ homes, restaurant kitchens, food-service facilities or retail back rooms, the agency warned.

What consumers should do People who bought the recalled meat should not eat it, even if it looks and smells normal. FSIS said consumers should throw it away or return it to the store.

Restaurants and other food businesses should remove the recalled meat from their kitchens. They should not use it to prepare food for customers. Stores should also remove the recalled products from their shelves and stop selling them.