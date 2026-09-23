Amazon Prime settlement refund: Who can get up to $200 automatically from Amazon?

Amazon Prime subscribers could receive up to $200 automatically under an expanded settlement tied to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) case against Amazon. The FTC announced on September 17, 2026, that it would “accelerate and expand payments” under the $2.5 billion settlement with Amazon. Amazon Prime subscribers could receive up to $200 in automatic settlement refunds. (REUTERS)

The case involved allegations that Amazon enrolled millions of people into Prime without their permission and made it difficult for some customers to cancel. The FTC made these allegations; the settlement resolves the case without requiring a separate trial finding on those claims.

The biggest change is that the maximum refund for eligible consumers has increased from $51 to $200 under the revised court-approved order, according to the report cited by Yahoo Finance. Under the September 2025 settlement, Amazon agreed to provide as much as $1.5 billion in consumer refunds and pay another $1 billion civil penalty to the government. By September 2026, more than $845 million had already been sent to consumers, according to the FTC as reported by USA Today.

Who can get the Amazon Prime refund? The revised settlement now covers millions of additional Prime subscribers who were previously outside the automatic refund group. The newly added group includes consumers who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits during a one-year period. Earlier, automatic refunds of up to $51 were available only to consumers who had used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during the relevant one-year period.

When will Amazon Prime payments start? Payments to the newly eligible 11-to-20-benefit group are scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026. Eligible consumers will receive their money through Venmo, PayPal or a mailed check, according to the settlement update.

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Do you need to claim the Amazon refund? Consumers do not need to file a claim to receive these automatic payments. They also do not have to fill out additional paperwork, respond to notices or keep checking for a deadline in order to receive the automatic refund if they fall into the newly eligible group.

Why is Amazon paying Prime subscribers? The FTC's original case focused on Amazon's Prime enrollment and cancellation practices. The FTC alleged that Amazon's enrollment process could mislead consumers into signing up for Prime, while its cancellation process made it difficult for some subscribers to end their memberships. The allegations meant that some consumers may have paid for Prime benefits they did not intend to start or continue.

Can people who already got money get more? People who already received money from the settlement could also receive another payment. This is an important part of the revised order. If the total amount of settlement payments that consumers have accepted does not reach the required threshold by February 2027, Amazon will have to make another round of automatic payments. That additional payment round is expected to begin by April 2027, if the conditions in the revised order are met.

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How much more money can you get? Consumers who qualify for this second payment could receive up to another $149, bringing their total settlement payment to as much as $200. This means someone who already received an earlier payment could potentially get more money automatically, rather than having to submit a new claim. The revised system is designed to make the payment process automatic. Eligible consumers do not need to take extra action to receive money under the automatic-payment provisions.

What is the Amazon Prime settlement about? The Amazon Prime settlement is part of broader scrutiny of how Amazon markets its memberships, discounts and products. Separate lawsuits and allegations have also targeted Amazon's practices involving Prime Day discounts, product promotion and delivery, but those matters are separate from the FTC Prime settlement described above.

The expanded settlement means more Prime subscribers can now qualify for automatic payments. The newly covered group is people who used 11 to 20 Prime benefits in a year, with payments starting October 1, 2026. Some people who already received money could also get up to $149 more, potentially taking their total to $200.