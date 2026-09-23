Antoinette Forbes update: Horrific abuse allegations surface against missing DC woman's ex – latest on the case

Washington, DC, mother Antoinette Forbes remains missing more than two weeks after she was last seen on September 4. A newly surfaced court document reveals the extent of a violent 2021 assault involving her former partner, Russell Ashford. New name emerges in Antoinette Forbes missing case as family speaks out (GoFundMe)

Ashford, 65, was recently arrested in Pennsylvania on an alleged probation violation linked to a July incident involving the couple’s 10-year-old son. Authorities have, however, stressed that Ashford has not been named as a suspect in Forbes’ disappearance.

Forbes was reported missing on September 6 after friends discovered her car, phone, wallet and dog at her Nebraska Avenue Northwest home in Washington, DC. She was due to travel to California with her son just days later to visit relatives.

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Sister says family never knew about alleged abuse In an interview with Fox News Digital, Forbes’ sister, Aileen, said the family had no idea Antoinette had endured severe domestic violence. “Antoinette did not tell us at all about the assault in 2021,” Aileen said. “Just wrapping our minds around that, it’s unfathomable.”

According to Maryland court filings, Ashford pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after an argument over their son’s schooling turned violent.

Prosecutors alleged Ashford threw Forbes against a staircase. He then repeatedly punched her while she lay on the kitchen floor. Court records also said that he repeatedly slammed her head against the floor until she lost consciousness. The attack reportedly ended only after a neighbor heard her screams and intervened.

Medical evaluations cited in court documents said Forbes suffered multiple facial fractures, facial lacerations, eye injuries, a concussion, a broken finger and extensive bruising. Prosecutors said she was left with permanent injuries to her eye and hand.

“The report is horrifying,” Aileen said. “Just the thought of my sister enduring such a brutal attack is deeply hurtful.”

She believes Antoinette intentionally hid the abuse to protect her family. “She wanted to protect us from it. She did not want us to have any involvement with Russell,” Aileen told Fox News Digital.

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What investigators have said so far Ashford was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the assault case but was released after serving about nine months, followed by five years of probation, according to authorities.

Authorities also cited a separate July 16, 2026, incident at the child’s summer camp. Prosecutors alleged Ashford arrived unexpectedly to collect his son despite not being on the approved pickup list. Staff reportedly refused the request, after which Ashford allegedly became confrontational with a camp counselor. The counselor later filed a formal report.

Pennsylvania State Police later arrested Ashford during a traffic stop after discovering an active warrant connected to that alleged probation violation.

There has been no update about the case since.

Aileen also appealed directly to residents living near her sister’s neighbourhood to review home surveillance footage. “Just check it,” she urged. “Try to jog your memory. Was there something that seemed peculiar? It might make a difference.”