DoorDash breaks silence as Mamdani announces $131M settlement for underpaid workers: 'We screwed up...'

DoorDash has admitted it “screwed up” and has agreed to pay $131.5 million to settle a New York City investigation that found the company underpaid or delayed payments to more than 264,000 delivery workers. The settlement, announced Tuesday, includes nearly $115 million in worker relief, a $16.7 million civil penalty, and three years of city monitoring. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the agreement with DoorDash as the largest labor enforcement action in the city’s history. (Stephanie Augello/Getty Images/AFP)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the agreement as the largest labor enforcement action in the city’s history.

He accused DoorDash of using “greedy algorithms” that failed to comply with the city’s 2023 minimum-pay law for app-based delivery workers.

In his post on X, Mamdani wrote, “DoorDash has ripped off more than 260,000 NYC delivery workers. We’re making them pay $131.5 million, the largest worker settlement in City history. This is New York, where hard work pays and greed will cost you.”

“For years, DoorDash failed to count every hour worked by delivery workers,” the mayor said. “This was not a rounding error or an accidental mistake.” He added that the settlement reflects the city’s commitment to holding delivery platforms accountable for complying with worker protection laws.