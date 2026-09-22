Netanyahu responds to Mamdani's 'genocide architect' label in blistering video, calls NYC mayor 'Hamas supporter'

In a video message, Netanyahu said he was going to the UN to speak about what he called the truth about Israeli soldiers and Mamdani. He then accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas and criticised his comments about Israel, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu's comments came after Mamdani spoke to CNN on Monday. In the interview, Mamdani called Netanyahu a "war criminal" and said he was an "architect of a horrific genocide" against Palestinians.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24. He said he plans to speak about Israel's military actions and defend Israeli soldiers against criticism, according to Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply attacked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of his planned speech at the United Nations General Assembly this week. Netanyahu said he would use the UN platform to defend Israel's military actions and respond directly to critics such as Mamdani.

Mamdani rejects antisemitism claims Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. He further accused Mamdani of encouraging unrest against Jewish people in New York.

Mamdani has rejected claims that his criticism of Israel is antisemitic. Mamdani had previously said he would arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli prime minister came to New York. However, Mamdani later acknowledged that he does not have the legal authority to carry out such an arrest. Reuters reported that the issue relates to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

Also read: Oil prices fall as Iran signals Strait of Hormuz reopening: What it means for crude prices

Israel-Gaza war Some Republican opponents have accused Mamdani of antisemitism because of his strong support for Palestinians and his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Mamdani has condemned antisemitism and said criticism of the Israeli government's actions should not be treated as hatred of Jewish people, as noted by NDTV World.

Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people and led to 251 people being kidnapped, according to Israeli authorities. Israel then launched a major air and ground military campaign in Gaza, saying its goal was to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed during the conflict, according to Gaza health officials. The figure does not separate fighters from civilians, as noted by Reuters report. Israel has rejected accusations that it is committing genocide and says its military campaign is directed at Hamas militants who operate among civilians.

Netanyahu's UN speech Netanyahu spokesman Doron Spielman told Reuters last week that Netanyahu has spoken at the United Nations more than any other world leader. Spielman said Netanyahu plans to use the UN stage to challenge what Israeli officials describe as a false narrative about Israel and present their account of the conflict, according to Reuters.

Spielman said Netanyahu is not intimidated by criticism from Mamdani and intends to use his UN appearance to defend Israel. The remarks underline how the dispute between the Israeli prime minister and New York's mayor has now moved into the wider UN diplomatic spotlight.

The confrontation comes as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, putting Netanyahu's planned speech and Mamdani's criticism of Israel in the international spotlight. CNN also reported that Mamdani has been meeting visiting mayors and that Netanyahu is in New York for the UN week.