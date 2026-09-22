Cuban, Iranian delegations walk out during Trump’s UNGA speech: ‘Will not allow…’
At the UNGA, Iran’s representatives departed during Trump's speech about US military actions. The Cuban delegation also left after he condemned their state.
Representatives from two nations - Iran and Cuba - departed during President Donald Trump's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proceedings on Tuesday.
As Trump commenced his account of the preceding six months of intermittent military operations directed toward Iran, the Iranian delegation initiated their departure, leaving only a single representative in attendance.
Trump's UN speech triggers departure of Iran and Cuba representatives
"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump stated. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”
Deep Dive
The POTUS continued: "Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present in New York for the annual assembly. However, they were absent from the General Assembly chamber during Trump's address.
In their stead, junior-level personnel and official representatives occupied the designated seating, departing approximately ten minutes after the commencement of US President's remarks.
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Trump rails against Havana
Subsequently, Cuba's delegation withdrew from the proceedings when the Trump characterized the nation as a failed state and proclaimed that "freedom" would be forthcoming.
"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure-the biggest pressure they've ever been under. It's an absolutely failed State," Trump stated.
"Marco Rubio is handling [the] negotiation. He's deep into negotiations with Cuba. Let's see what happens," he added. "Will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More