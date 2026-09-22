Donald Trump rechristens artificial intelligence as ‘super intelligence’, dismisses AI risk concerns

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday rechristened “artificial intelligence” to “super intelligence” during his address at the United Nations General Assembly and said that the US government documents would use the new term going forward. US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 22, 2026. (REUTERS)

"From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence," Trump said said while strongly advocating for AI.

"I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution," he added.

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Apart from the nomenclature of artificial intelligence, Trump also sought to dismiss risks associated with the tech and reiterated that warnings against AI are “hoax”.

‘What’s the difference between artificial intelligence and super intelligence’

A user on X, while replying to a clip of Trump's speech, asked Grok about the difference between artificial intelligence and super intelligence “according to the global scientific community”.

To that, Grok replied that superintelligence is a “hypothetical intellect” that “greatly exceeds the best human performance”.

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“According to researchers including Nick Bostrom, artificial intelligence covers systems that perform cognitive tasks, mostly narrow ones today. Superintelligence is a hypothetical intellect that greatly exceeds the best human performance across virtually all domains of interest, often via recursive self-improvement after AGI,” Grok said.

Trump's poll for AI name replacement The announcement in UNGA comes days after Trump held polls on alternative names for AI. On Sunday, he proposed two new names after dropping “Supreme Intelligence” from his earlier poll. He asked users to choose between “Superior Intelligence” and “Extreme Intelligence”. Trump said that “Supreme Intelligence” was “losing badly to both Superior and Extreme Intelligence” due to its “relationship to the Supreme Court” and removed it from the poll.

On Saturday, Trump questioned whether artificial intelligence was the right term for the technology and went ahead with the poll for alternatives. He said that “people” consider the term “Artificial Intelligence” inaccurate and “ineloquent” and invited users to vote on what they believed was a more appropriate name for the rapidly developing technology.

Trump proposes ‘AI Force’ On Saturday, Trump also announced the creation of an "AI Force" in line with the US Space Force that he created during his first term as President. The force will be led by an "AI Czar," Trump said.

Trump did not announce any specific timeline for the creation of the so-called ‘AI Force’ and the ‘AI Czar’, nor did he mention under which federal department such a force and a position could be created, except clarifying that it will be under the “existing Criminal and Civil Justice System.”

“I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP,” Trump said.