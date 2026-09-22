What happened to Lionel Richie? Music icon hospitalised for the second time in a month, cancels three shows

Lionel Richie has returned to the hospital following an additional cardiac complication, necessitating the cancellation of his forthcoming three performances alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, according to information obtained by TMZ. Lionel Richie has returned to the hospital, leading to the cancellation of three performances with Earth, Wind & Fire. (AFP)

What happened to Lionel Richie? Sources with direct knowledge of the situation have informed TMZ that Lionel is presently undergoing hospitalisation and receiving medical intervention for atrial fibrillation, a condition characterised by an irregular heartbeat.

According to TMZ, Lionel's medical team is administering an AFib ablation procedure, which is classified as a non-major surgical intervention. This minimally invasive therapeutic approach involves the creation of microscopic scar tissue within the cardiac muscle to interrupt aberrant electrical impulses and facilitate the restoration of normal cardiac rhythm.

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Lionel Richie's 3 performances cancelled In light of the recent health incident, the subsequent three performances on Lionel and Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song All Night Long tour have been postponed.

The performances were originally scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco, September 30 in Chicago, and October 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

This represents Lionel's third hospital admission within a three-month period.

Lionel Richie health update: What we know about his hospitalisation history He admitted himself to a St. Louis medical facility following an August performance and remained in the intensive care unit for several days while undergoing diagnostic evaluations for cardiac concerns, TMZ reported.

Lionel was discharged and returned home following the three-day hospitalisation.

He was also rushed to a medical facility in June following the onset of dizziness and unusual sensations experienced during a concert performance in St. Paul, necessitating an early termination of the show before emergency medical personnel conveyed him via ambulance to the hospital.