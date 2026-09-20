Chicago shooting reports: Rapper Whodi dead, teen wounded in South Shore? What we know as shocking details emerge

A Chicago rapper was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night, according to X post from Chitown Crime Chasers. The shooting happened near East 71st Street and South Jeffery Boulevard. A Chicago rapper was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night (Unsplash)

Investigators are reportedly searching for an unidentified suspect.

According to a social media report, Chicago police responded around 10:38 pm after receiving reports of two people being shot. Authorities found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified in social media posts as Chicago rapper Whodi, associated with the Paxtown 071 group. Police have not released an official statement confirming the victim’s identity.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the arm. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and was reported to be in good condition, according to preliminary information from the X post.

Both victims were reportedly standing on a sidewalk when an unknown offender fired shots before fleeing the area. No suspect has been taken into custody.