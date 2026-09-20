Chicago shooting reports: Rapper Whodi dead, teen wounded in South Shore? What we know as shocking details emerge
A Chicago rapper, Whodi, was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night.
A Chicago rapper was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night, according to X post from Chitown Crime Chasers. The shooting happened near East 71st Street and South Jeffery Boulevard.
Investigators are reportedly searching for an unidentified suspect.
According to a social media report, Chicago police responded around 10:38 pm after receiving reports of two people being shot. Authorities found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was identified in social media posts as Chicago rapper Whodi, associated with the Paxtown 071 group. Police have not released an official statement confirming the victim’s identity.
A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the arm. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and was reported to be in good condition, according to preliminary information from the X post.
Both victims were reportedly standing on a sidewalk when an unknown offender fired shots before fleeing the area. No suspect has been taken into custody.
“Last big factor from paxtown”
Whodi was known within Chicago’s rap scene, particularly through connections to the Paxtown 071 movement.
A user on Reddit commented on the reports of Whodi being shot and wrote, “Damn Whodi the one got head tapped on 71st Jeffrey? Been a crazy week for rappers.”
Another user on Reddit wrote, “Huge score if he dies… Last big factor from PaxTown.”
One X user commented under the report by Chitown Crime Chasers and wrote, “Paxtown is done. That was the last known member.”
However, HT.com couldn't independently verify whether the 42-year-old victim shot on 71st and Jeffery was Whodi or not.
Also read: What happened to BloodHound Q50? Chicago drill rapper reportedly killed in Fuller Park gas station ambush
The shooting happened a week after BloodHound Q50 was shot
The killing adds another name to the growing list of Chicago artists affected by gun violence. Earlier this week, Bloodhound Q50 of the Chicago drill rap scene was also shot and killed.
The rapper, whose actual name is Mikquale Cooper, was in a car outside a BP gas station at 4248 S. Wentworth Ave. shortly before 4 am on September 13, when two cars drew up and several people from each started firing, according to police.
According to CWB Chicago, which cited a preliminary investigation by the Chicago police, six gunmen fired more than fifty rounds in an ambush at a petrol station in Fuller Park early on Sunday morning, killing Chicago drill rapper Bloodhound Q50.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More