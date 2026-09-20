The Provo Police Department has said that two officers have been placed on administrative leave after a suspect was shot dead following a “domestic violence assault” incident. The investigation is being handled by the Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) team. Provo shooting: 2 officers on administrative leave after suspect killed during ‘domestic violence assault’; what we know (Pexel - representational image)

What we know about the shooting The Provo Police Department said in a release shared on Facebook, “At approximately 9:15pm on Saturday, September 19th, Provo police officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic violence assault in public, near 2230 N University Parkway, Provo. The victim reported the suspect had a gun. After officers had arrived on-scene, two officers discharged their duty weapons, striking the suspect. Officers performed medical aid on scene before the male was transported by medics, to Utah Valley Hospital. The male did not survive.”

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“The investigation is being handled by the Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) team, which reports to the Utah County Attorney’s Office. Because of our respect for the proper investigation process, we will not be providing further details on the circumstances of this incident,” it added.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave as part of protocol, the post added.

The post concluded, “In line with standard protocol, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, and our department is providing them with critical-incident support.”

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Netizens expressed their support for the officers in the comment section.

“My condolences to the officer in charge and the family and friends of the victim,” one user wrote.

Another said, “My heart goes out everyone involved. With such little information there’s nothing to do but hope good ￼detective work shines light on all of the events. But I think this is implying that the person shot did not have a gun? How tragic. Tragedy for everybody. No winners here.”