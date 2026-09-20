Sanford mass shooting update: At least 6 people shot at Florida gathering, 2 critical – what we know so far

The Sanford Police Department has confirmed that six people were shot on Poplar Avenue and Ninth Street, according to WFTV9. Two of those shot are in critical condition. Sanford shooting update: At least 6 people shot at Florida gathering, 2 critical – what we know so far (Pexel - representational image)

According to Sanford Police PIO Officer Nicole Brown, the Sanford, Florida shooting took place at a social gathering Saturday evening, September 19. Brown told the outlet that she is unsure if there was one or multiple shooters. However, she did confirm that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

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What happened at the scene? Seminole County officials responded to the scene in the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue for a scene with injuries around 9:54 pm during a gathering, according to Fox 35. Police said that at least six people sustained injuries in the shooting. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

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Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that they are assisting the Sanford Police Department with the incident. No arrests have been made in the shooting yet.

The Sanford Police Department shared a release on Facebook, offering details about the shooting, “On September 19, 2026, at approximately 9:54 pm, Sanford Police received a 911 call reporting a shooting with injuries at 10th Street and Poplar Ave. Responding officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with two victims listed in critical condition. Based on the preliminary investigation, there was a family gathering on Poplar Ave, when suspects began shooting into the crowd. The surrounding circumstances suggest this is an isolated incident.”

Chief Cecil Smith said, “Our investigators are still working diligently to understand what caused someone to commit such a violent act. We need our community to stand together, and if anyone has any additional information, please come forward.”

Investigators have urged anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, it added.