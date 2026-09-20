Sanford mass shooting update: At least 6 people shot at Florida gathering, 2 critical – what we know so far
The Sanford Police Department has confirmed that six people were shot on Poplar Avenue and Ninth Street.
The Sanford Police Department has confirmed that six people were shot on Poplar Avenue and Ninth Street, according to WFTV9. Two of those shot are in critical condition.
According to Sanford Police PIO Officer Nicole Brown, the Sanford, Florida shooting took place at a social gathering Saturday evening, September 19. Brown told the outlet that she is unsure if there was one or multiple shooters. However, she did confirm that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
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What happened at the scene?
Seminole County officials responded to the scene in the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue for a scene with injuries around 9:54 pm during a gathering, according to Fox 35. Police said that at least six people sustained injuries in the shooting. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.
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Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that they are assisting the Sanford Police Department with the incident. No arrests have been made in the shooting yet.
The Sanford Police Department shared a release on Facebook, offering details about the shooting, “On September 19, 2026, at approximately 9:54 pm, Sanford Police received a 911 call reporting a shooting with injuries at 10th Street and Poplar Ave. Responding officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with two victims listed in critical condition. Based on the preliminary investigation, there was a family gathering on Poplar Ave, when suspects began shooting into the crowd. The surrounding circumstances suggest this is an isolated incident.”
Chief Cecil Smith said, “Our investigators are still working diligently to understand what caused someone to commit such a violent act. We need our community to stand together, and if anyone has any additional information, please come forward.”
Investigators have urged anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More