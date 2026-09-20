‘They have cost US trillions’: Trump takes aim at Supreme Court over birthright citizenship rulings, tariffs
Trump criticized the Supreme Court's rulings on tariffs and birthright citizenship, claiming they have cost the US trillions and harmed citizenship processes.
US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the US Supreme Court over its recent decisions involving his administration’s tariff policy and efforts to restrict birthright citizenship, accusing the justices of making “faulty, political, and ridiculous” decisions that he said had cost the country trillions of dollars.
In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said the Supreme Court had “lacked the Courage to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” and accused its decisions over the past six months of causing significant financial and constitutional consequences.
“Over the last 6 months, with their faulty, political, and ridiculous decisions on TARIFFS and Birthright Citizenship, they have cost the United States of America Trillions of Dollars, and forever damaged the way people become Citizens of our great Country,” Trump wrote.
“It has been a sad chapter in the life and times of America, but we will prevail!” he added.
Birthright citizenship remains tied up in court
Trump criticized the Supreme Court over litigation surrounding his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.
Also read: ‘Loopholes are closing’: US targets fake H-1B employers, sham jobs and visa mills in fraud crackdown
The administration has sought to limit automatic citizenship for certain children born in the United States, while opponents have challenged the policy in federal court.
The dispute centers on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which provides that people born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the country.
The administration has argued that the constitutional provision does not require citizenship in every circumstance covered by its proposed restrictions.
The Supreme Court has already intervened in the broader birthright citizenship litigation, including a ruling concerning the scope of nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts.
Trump targets Supreme Court over tariff ruling
The Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, did not give the president authority to impose the sweeping tariffs at the center of the dispute. The decision triggered a major refund process for importers that had paid the duties.
Also read: Trump signs H-1B order targeting employers that lay off Americans, tighten scrutiny of foreign hires
According to a filing by US Customs and Border Protection, about $100 billion in refunds had been completed and sent to the US Treasury for disbursement by July 31. Around $128.68 billion in potential and certified refunds had been accepted for processing.
The tariff dispute stemmed from Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose duties on imports from multiple US trading partners. Trump has continued to defend his tariff strategy, arguing that it protects American industries, supports domestic manufacturing and addresses trade imbalances.
Trump’s latest attack on the court highlights the growing tension between the administration and the judiciary over its trade and immigration agenda.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More