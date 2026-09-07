Trump’s unusual Truth Social posts and AI images spark debate; Democrat influencer calls it a ‘mental health episode’

President Donald Trump’s recent habit of sharing AI-generated images on Truth Social has drawn fresh attention after another unusual series of posts on September 6, 2026. Trump’s latest AI-heavy Truth Social posts renewed debate over his online style, with social media sharply divided over them.. REUTERS/Eric Lee (REUTERS)

The posts showed Trump with George Washington, Hulk Hogan and futuristic robots, while others focused on Iran, Lake Ontario and his own image.

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson described the activity as a “mental health episode” and called for the 25th Amendment. His comments also led to mixed reactions on X, with some users criticizing Trump’s posts and others defending them as part of his usual style.

Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social posts include AI images Trump has frequently used AI-generated images and videos on Truth Social during his second term. His posts have often mixed politics, jokes, attacks on critics and larger-than-life images of himself.

That pattern continued on September 6. Trump shared AI images showing himself alongside George Washington and as Hulk Hogan. Another showed him walking with robots, while a separate image put his face over Iran.

His posts also returned to the idea of renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.” He shared material about New Mexico becoming “New America” and wrote, “The Moon Is Ours.”

Iran was another major theme. Trump shared an image involving Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, alongside the words, “Bye bye, Kharg.” The posts came as tensions involving Iran and the U.S. remained a major issue.

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