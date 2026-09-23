NYC bomb scare update: Chrysler Building in Manhattan evacuated after suspicious suitcase found amid UNGA

A suspicious suitcase found on a Manhattan sidewalk Tuesday afternoon prompted a bomb squad response and the temporary evacuation of the Chrysler Building. The incident came as New York City was under heightened security for the United Nations General Assembly. A parked NYPD Bomb Squad vehicle, as law enforcement respond to reports of a suspicious package on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (REUTERS)

The suitcase was found shortly before 3 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Third Avenue, close to the Chrysler Building and about two avenues from the United Nations headquarters.

An NYPD canine unit detected something inside the suitcase, prompting officers from the department’s Bomb Squad and Emergency Services Unit to respond. Other federal agencies were also reportedly in the area as security was heightened for UN General Assembly events.

The Chrysler Building was evacuated as a precaution while authorities examined the suitcase, according to Reuters.

“Due to a suspicious package, 42nd Street through 44th Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Please avoid the area,” the NYPD initially said in an alert posted on X.