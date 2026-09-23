What happened at Ole Miss in Oxford? 2 student deaths under investigation; what we know so far

The deaths of two University of Mississippi students in Oxford, Mississippi, have caused an uproar in the local community. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Layfette County Metro Narcotics Unit said on Tuesday that packaged kratom was found during an investigation into the two students' deaths. But it is unclear whether the two deaths were from kratom overdose. It also not known if two deaths are related.

What Happened At Ole Miss Campus In Oxford? Action News 5 reports, citing the county's emergency dispatch, that police responded to the university's Stewart Hall at 1:30pm ET on Monday for a case of "possible overdose." When first responders arrived, they were told that the individual in question was unresponsive and getting CPR.

The circumstances of the second death are unclear and law enforcement is investigating the two deaths separately. The officials have not yet confirmed if there is any evidence linking the two deaths, or whether kratom or other substances found during the probe were involved in either of the deaths.

"Law enforcement is currently conducting two separate death investigations," the Layfette County Metro Narcotics Unit said in a statement. "At this time, we have no confirmed evidence indicating that the two deaths are connected."

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"However, packaged Kratom sold from a retail store was found during both investigations. Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.

"We do not have confirmed information indicating that kratom or any other substance was a contributing factor in either death," it continued. "We ask the public to avoid speculation regarding the circumstances or cause of either death while these investigations remain ongoing."

What Ole Miss Said The University of Mississippi released a statement about the deaths, saying that they are "heartbroken by the recent loss of two students." It asked the university community not to spread unverified information about the deaths circulating on social media.

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"We are aware that considerable unverified information is circulating on social media and in the community regarding these recent student deaths," the statement from Ole Miss read. "The Coroner’s Office has confirmed two student deaths, and University Police are not aware of any additional student deaths. University Police remain in contact with local and state law enforcement, and the causes of the two deaths are still under investigation.

"We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed. We appreciate your understanding and support for our campus community during this difficult time.”